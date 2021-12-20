NEWS – Property, what happens! Praet stops, Gabbiadini, Barak, Theo, Bereszynski… – SOS Fanta

Matchday 18 went to the archive but Serie A is ready to return to the field for Matchday 19, the last of 2021. It starts tomorrow at 18.30 with Udinese-Salernitana and ends on Wednesday evening with Empoli-Milan and Napoli- Spice. Below is the news coming from the fields and newspapers on injuries, returns and possible line-up changes.

PROPERTY – Ciro Property is also at risk of a flat rate for Venice-Lazio. As it relates The Corriere dello Sport: “Sarri greeted him last Wednesday, on the day of the last training session in Formello, then he disappeared due to a gastroenteritis, fever and diarrhea that debilitated him. This is the version informally rebounded by Formello… Lazio will meet today in Formello and it is not certain that Ciro will train. Nobody makes any predictions. Sarri will know whether or not he will have it in Venice in the next 48 hours, he will evaluate the conditions. Immobile hasn’t trained since Wednesday, imagining him on the pitch without training is difficult as he has accustomed everyone to miraculous returns. For safety, Felipe Anderson is ready, a convincing fake nueve against Genoa. If Ciro is not eligible, or will start from the bench, it will be the Brazilian’s turn again in the Tridentine made up of Pedro and Zaccagni ”. Further updates on the conditions of the Property come from The weather: “The footballer is in quarantine due to the positivity of his wife Jessica. The last contact between the two took place last Wednesday and, according to the protocol, Immobile must respect self-isolation until midnight on Tuesday, with the challenge scheduled for the following day. To be available, therefore, Ciro would have to reach his teammates on the day of the match, taking a plane from Rome at the first light of the morning, and then take the field at the Penzo at 16.30. Tight deadlines, but it can be done “.

MILINKOVIC – Possible bench against Venice for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. This is what he reports The messenger describing a strained relationship between the Sergeant and Maurizio Sarri. As we read in the newspaper: “Sarri is angry with Milinkovic and the Serbian could be excluded. Yes, because Sergej last Tuesday swore that he “loved him and followed him” from the stage, just before lifting his heels from dinner, dragging his entire Balkan team with him. Tare’s lecture and a hefty 50 thousand euro fine was not enough. According to the coach, Milinkovic continues to behave in an arrogant and presumptuous way. Not a vice-captain example. Sarri had already thought of punishing Milinkovic with Genoa, now he thinks about it for the day after tomorrow afternoon. With Basic, Luis Alberto could return who, after the two assist-goals, got annoyed with Leiva and precisely with Sergej for a few too many “jokes”. “

MILAN – Here again Theo Hernandez. The fever has passed, after yesterday’s worsening of his conditions and the lack of surprise call-up against Napoli. Smiles Stefano Pioli, who finds the French again: he will be available for the match against Empoli. Towards the Rafa forfeit Leao, who even today has carried out personalized work: the chances that Milan will find him for the last one before the break are decreasing.

JUVENTUS – Second The Gazzetta dello Sport, the Juventus he doesn’t want to take any kind of risk with his injured players for the match against Cagliari. “The pain he felt Paulo Dybala seems to have disappeared, but the staff is determined not to risk it in the last match of 2021 ″, it says. “Same goes for Giorgio Chiellini, both aim at 2022 for the return “.

PRAET – Torino coach Ivan Juric offered updates on Dennis’ condition Praet in anticipation of the match against Inter: “Discomfort in the flexor, but it shouldn’t be straining. I don’t think he will be in Milan, he has to find continuity in his work. Let’s hope it’s nothing serious and he’ll recover as soon as possible “.

SAMPDORIA – Good news from Sampdoria on Manolo’s conditions Gabbiadini and Bartosz Bereszynski. So Roberto D’Aversa spoke about it yesterday: “Gabbiadini felt something in his knee. Too bad, he’s an important player but equally good players have entered. He is a very important player who combines quality with tactical intelligence. We will assess the extent of the injury tomorrow. As for Bereszynski, he had problems at half-time ”. Today – Sampdoria said – “regenerative for those who have played the most minutes with Venezia, including Manolo Gabbiadini; technical-tactical session for all the others available, including Ernesto Torregrossa. Therapies and physiotherapy for Emil Audero, Radu Dragusin and Valerio Verre. Competitive recovery path for Ronaldo Vieira ”. Nothing serious then, probably only two precautionary stops for Bereszynski e Cage, who will try to be there already with Roma.

VERONA – The Verona coach Igor Tudor spoke thus to DAZN of the conditions of Barak, out at the last: “Barak? He had this feeling of not being able to play, a back problem that he has been carrying around for a while. Even in the past he had some problems like this, we hoped he could make it for this match. The back problem came after the flu, he accused him in training but had already stopped in the past. In the warm-up he accused other problems. I think it’s a muscular thing, the doctor will evaluate it ”.

FIORENTINA – Vincenzo Italiano’s team is back to work today and as reportedFirenzeViola.it: “Erick is back in the group Pulgar and there should be no problems for him to be called up for Wednesday afternoon’s match against Hellas Verona ”.

SALERNITANA – Good news for Stefano Colantuono since yesterday Federico Bonazzoli he worked with the group and is available for the match against Udinese.

