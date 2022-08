[News-Pros] Assists: a first hat-trick in L1 for Neymar!

Published on





With his quadruple achieved in 2018, the Lyonnais Memphis Depay still alone holds the record for the number of assists delivered in a match in Ligue 1 Uber Eats, since the creation of the ranking of passers during the 2007/2008 financial year. Arrived a year ago in France, Lionel Messi (PSG) set another record, in his first season in our league, by becoming the first player to sign two hat-tricks during the same season (J15 at Saint-Etienne and J31 at Clermont).

And after a 2021/2022 season which saw five successful passing hat-tricks, the first day of the new season already has a first hat-trick with that of Neymar Jr (PSG), in Clermont. His very first in Ligue 1 Uber Eats and the 9th for a Parisian player.

Ligue 1 Uber Eats:

4 assists in a game:

2017/2018 : FC Metz – Olympique Lyonnais (0-5, April 8, 2018): Memphis Depay (OL) 4 assists, including two on CPA (scorers: Marcelo x2, Traoré, Mariano Diaz)

3 assists in a game:

2009/2010 : Olympique Lyonnais – Olympique de Marseille (5-5, November 8, 2009): Fabrice Abriel (OM) 3 assists (scorers: B.Koné, Brandao, S.Diawara)

2009/2010 : Valenciennes FC – Toulouse FC (1-3, January 16, 2010): André-Pierre Gignac (TFC) 3 assists (scorers: Sissoko, Tabanou x2)

2009/2010 : Olympique de Marseille – OGC Nice (4-1, April 11, 2010): Lucho González (OM) 3 assists, including two on CPA (scorers: B.Koné, Mbia, S.Diawara)

2010/2011 : FC Sochaux-Montbéliard – Toulouse FC (1-3, October 23, 2010): Paulo Machado (TFC) 3 assists, including three on CPA (scorers: Congré x2, Cetto)

2010/2011 : Girondins de Bordeaux – FC Sochaux-Montbéliard (0-4, May 7, 2011): Marvin Martin (FCSM) 3 assists, including one on CPA (scorers: Ideye, Perquis)

2011/2012 : Montpellier Hérault SC – FC Lorient (4-0, December 3, 2011): Olivier Giroud (MHSC) 3 assists (scorers: Dernis, Utaka, Cabella)

2012/2013 : Evian TG – Toulouse FC (0-4, October 20, 2012): Etienne Didot (TFC) 3 assists (scorers: Rivière x2, Braaten)

2014/2015 : FC Metz – AS Saint-Etienne (2-3, March 14, 2015): Romain Hamouma (ASSE) 3 assists (scorers: Gradel, Erding, Mollo)

2014/2015 : PSG – FC Metz (3-1, April 28, 2015): Javier Pastore (PSG) 3 assists (scorers: Cavani, van der Wiel, Verratti)

2015/2016 : PSG – Olympique Lyonnais (5-1, December 13, 2015): Angel Di Maria (PSG) 3 assists, including one on CPA (scorers: Cavani, Lucas Moura, Aurier) https://www.youtube.com/embed/A6rpOx4F8NA

2015/2016 : PSG – Angers SCO (5-1, January 23, 2016): Blaise Matuidi (PSG) 3 assists (scorers: Di Maria, Ibrahimovic, van der Wiel)

2015/2016 : EA Guingamp – ESTAC Troyes (4-0, February 3, 2016): Jimmy Briand (EAG) 3 assists (scorers: Sankharé, Giresse, Blas)

2015/2016 : Stade Rennais FC – EA Guingamp (0-3, April 17, 2016): Thibault Giresse (EAG) 3 assists (scorers: Sanhkharé, Diallo, Briand)

2015/2016 : Stade de Reims – Montpellier Hérault SC (2-3, April 30, 2016): Ryad Boudebouz (MHSC) 3 assists, including one on CPA (scorers: Sanson, Camara, Congré)

2017/2018 : AS Monaco – EA Guingamp (6-0, November 4, 2017): Almany Touré (ASM) 3 assists (scorers: Ad. Traoré x2, Carrillo)

2017/2018 : PSG – AS Monaco (7-1, April 15, 2018): Javier Pastore (PSG) 3 assists (scorers: Di Maria, Draxler, Lo Celso)

2019/2020 : AS Monaco – Stade Brestois 29 (4-1, September 28, 2019): Islam Slimani (ASM) 3 assists (scorers: Ben Yedder, Gelson Martins, K.Baldé)

2019/2020 : PSG – Olympique de Marseille (4-0, October 27, 2019): Angel Di Maria (PSG) 3 assists (scorers: Icardi, Mbappé x2)

2020/2021 : Montpellier Hérault SC – Angers SCO (4-1, September 20, 2020): Gaëtan Laborde (MHSC) 3 assists (scorers: Souquet, Mollet, Delort)

2020/2021 : RC Strasbourg Alsace – Olympique Lyonnais (2-3, October 18, 2020): Memphis Depay (OL) 3 assists (scorers: Kadewere, Toko Ekambi x2)

2020/2021 : OGC Nice – Stade Brestois 29 (3-2, May 9, 2021): Alexis Claude-Maurice (OGCN) 3 assists (scorers: Lopes, Boudaoui, Kamara)

2021/2022 : AS Saint-Etienne – PSG (1-3, November 28, 2021): Lionel Messi (PSG) 3 assists (scorers: Marquinhos x2, Di Maria)

2021/2022 : AS Saint-Etienne – Stade Rennais FC (0-5, December 5, 2021): Lovro Majer (SRFC) 3 assists (scorers: Terrier x3)

2021/2022 : Stade Rennais FC – FC Metz (6-1, March 20, 2022): Benjamin Bourigeaud (SRFC) 3 assists (scorers: Terrier, Guirassy x2)

2021/2022 : Paris Saint-Germain – FC Lorient (5-1, April 3, 2022): Kylian Mbappe (PSG) 3 assists (scorers: Neymar x2, Messi)

2021/2022 : Clermont Foot – Paris Saint-Germain (1-6, April 9, 2022): Lionel Messi (PSG) 3 assists (scorers: Neymar, Mbappé x2)

2022/2023 : Clermont Foot – Paris Saint-Germain (0-5, August 6, 2022): Neymar Jr (PSG) 3 assists (scorers: Hakimi, Marquinhos, Messi)

