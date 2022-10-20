News roundup of the Russian war in Ukraine on October 19

The management of the Ukrainian region of Kherson after the implementation of martial law will be carried out by the administration together with the Russian military, the region’s governor appointed by Moscow, Vladimir Saldo, told Russian state media RIA on Wednesday. Novosti.

“Martial law says that power in the regions must be transferred to the military in accordance with the law. We are doing all this work together with the military. Now we have already transferred almost the entire apparatus of military-civilian administration to the shore left, they will work there. All the functions that are necessary for life will be organized,” Saldo was quoted as saying by RIA.

The Kherson region, located in southern Ukraine, is not under full Russian control. Western countries have denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annexations as violating international law, and have vowed not to recognize them as Russian territory.

Russian-installed leaders of the Kherson region began massively escalating the transfer of up to 60,000 people on Wednesday, amid warnings about Russia’s ability to resist a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

According to Saldo, more than 7,000 residents have already left the Kherson region.

“We are taking people out to make it easier for the military to carry out their tasks and to protect the civilian population,” Saldo said, adding that evacuation efforts are being carried out in several directions.

According to Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson regional administration, supported by Russia, the introduction of martial law in the territory of the Kherson region will make it easier for the military to carry out combat missions.

“The introduction of martial law will simplify some of the tasks of the military. We will no longer play the games that we have been playing for almost seven months. There will be no more talks with the Nazis,” Stremousov said Wednesday on the Channel One broadcast of Russian state television.

Earlier this Wednesday, Putin signed a decree establishing martial law in the four Ukrainian regions that the Kremlin claims to have annexed, in violation of international law.