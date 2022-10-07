News roundup of the Russian war in Ukraine on October 6

Two Russian nationals who crossed the Bering Strait and arrived on St. Lawrence Island in western Alaska earlier this week were seeking asylum to avoid conscription by Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine.

“Russian citizens reported fleeing one of the coastal communities on Russia’s east coast to avoid mandatory military service,” said Karina Borger, a spokeswoman for Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

The individuals were transported to the city of Anchorage for inspection, including screening and verification, and were then processed in accordance with US immigration laws, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security told CNN.

The couple’s arrival in Gambell, Alaska, follows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s call last month for a “partial mobilization” of the country’s population, prompting an exodus of Russian men, many lining up. of cars to cross the border into neighboring Finland, Georgia and Mongolia.

The draft has sparked protests in ethnic minority regions and some military enlistment offices were burned down. The announcement of the mobilization also sparked anti-war protests across Russia.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine falters, with Kyiv forces pushing back aggressively, even in regions the Kremlin claims to have annexed, in violation of international law. Experts have previously warned that some of the troops serving in Russia’s war are already fighting with low morale and equipment problems, and that newly mobilized soldiers risk reaching the front lines with insufficient training.

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said during a Wednesday night news conference that the arrivals were a surprise and that officials “do not anticipate a continued flow of people.”

“We have no indication that that’s going to happen, so maybe that’s an exception,” the Republican governor said, warning that a storm will hit areas of northwestern Alaska and adding that “any type of transit through the Bering Strait during The next two days could be dangerous.”

At its narrowest point, the distance between mainland Russia and Alaska is 88 kilometers (about 55 miles), according to the Alaska Public Lands Information Centers.

CNN has reached out to the Alaska governor’s office.

Murkowski and Alaska Republican Senator Dan Sullivan called for beefing up border security in the state.

“This incident makes two things clear: first, that the Russian people do not want to fight Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine. Second, given Alaska’s proximity to Russia, our state has a vital role to play in ensuring the national security of the United States,” Sullivan said.

“That’s why Senator Murkowski and I have been pressing officials in Washington DC on the need to prioritize capabilities in the Arctic, including infrastructure, Coast Guard assets, ports and strategic defense assets.” .