News: Sandra Bullock takes a break as an actress

yesAndra Bullock is one of the most beloved actresses in the world of Hollywood, and every time she appears in a movie, her work is highly praised. The 57-year-old woman surprised everyone by announcing that she will pause her acting stageand he wants to spend more time with his family.

“Right now, and I don’t know how long it will be, I need to be in the place that makes me happiest.“Confessed Bullock in an interview with the program Entertainment Tonight. “I take my work very seriously when I’m doing it. It’s 24/7 and I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family,” he explained about the reasons that kept him away from the film sets.

“We don’t know how long or how short that period will be.but that’s where you’re going to find me for a while,” he added. Bullock will now focus on his children Louis, 12, and Laila, 10, whom he adopted in 2010 and 2015, respectively.

“Take care of all your needs, take care of your social calendar“, she said when they asked her what to do every day. She also commented that her children are happy because these days they will go, for the first time, to a movie premiere, when they attend the premiere of The Lost City with her.

“They’ll do it through the back door. Although Laila really wants to be on the red carpet. I said: ‘That’s not going to happen’, but finally they will be able to see it and everyone will be able to invite a friend, “he clarified about the appearance of her offspring at the next awards ceremony for the best of cinema.

“It will be the first time that they get out of this kind of dark cloud of the pandemic and they can feel some kind of sense of normalcy,” he added. She also confessed that during these two years she was very paranoid: “All the parents know me as the crazy one with the pandemic. They know that their children will return without COVID when they come to our house.”

So for the moment we will not be able to see the charismatic Sandra Bullock on the screens, but she did not say if she will also pause in her role as producer and director.