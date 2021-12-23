news, scores and votes of fantasy football

Napoli-Spezia, chronicle of the first half

At the 3 ‘header from Manaj slightly high. At 27 ‘Politano touches the post. At 34 ‘Mertens tries from outside with no luck. At 38 ‘Spezia took the lead with a sensational own goal by Juan Jesus who heads behind Ospina a ball put in the area on a free kick from the Ligurians.

Napoli-Spezia, chronicle of the second half

At 49 ‘Lozano tries the conclusion on the fly but ends high. Shortly after a goal in Lozano was canceled for offside at the beginning of the action. At 58 ‘Amian pulls out of a good position. At 62 ‘sensational opportunity for Napoli, Mario Rui takes advantage of a wrong back pass by Gyasi and serves Lozano who only in the middle of the area ends badly allowing Erlic to block the shot at a beaten goalkeeper. At 72 ‘central shot of Lozano. At 84 ‘a great ball from Ounas for Di Lorenzo who kicks at the goal from an angled position but Provedel responds promptly. At 91 ‘another beautiful save by Provedel on Anguissa’s angled shot. At 93 ‘a nice cross from Ounas and a cross from Napoli on a header from Elmas.

