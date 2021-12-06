news, scores and votes of fantasy football

Empoli-Udinese, chronicle of the first half

Empoli created two chances in the first three minutes, but first Soppy then Makengo thwarted the danger with perfect defensive interventions. At 4 ‘great shot by Zurkowski deflected for a corner by Silvestri. At 15 ‘Tonelli gives a ball to Deulofeu who serves a goal ball to Beto who is unable to conclude with force from a good position. At 18 ‘Silvestri rejects a shot by Cutrone. At 22 ‘Udinese took the lead with a Deulofeu-Success-Deulofeu triangulation that cuts off the Empoli defense allowing Deulofeu to beat Vicario only in front of the goalkeeper. At 38 ‘Arslan commits Vicario with a shot from outside.

Empoli-Udinese, chronicle of the second half

At 49 ‘Empoli equalized it with Stojanovic who served by Ricci beats Silvestri with a precise diagonal. At 51 ‘Viti saves on Success which ends weakly from an excellent position. At 59 ‘Parisi jumps De Maio and puts in the middle a cross on which Pinamonti and Nuytinck pounce, the ball passes and finds it between his feet Bajrami that from two steps bags to empty net. At 62 ‘great save by Silvestri at the conclusion of Bajrami. At 70 ‘Pinamonti touches the post. At 73 ‘big opportunity for Beto who after a rebound from close range ends on Vicario who rejects from the ground. At 78 ‘the 3-1 of Empoli also arrives, Bajrami’s assist for Pinamonti who beats the innocent Silvestri taking advantage of Udinese’s distracted defense. At 92 ‘good shot from the edge of Samardzic just out.

Empoli-Udinese: ratings, report cards and assist for Fantasy Football

So here it is the official votes, the report cards and the assists on the scoresheet in Empoli-Udinese, race valid for the 16th day of Serie A.

VOTES FANTACALCIO EMPOLI

VOTES FANTACALCIO UDINESE

REPORT CARDS FANTACALCIO EMPOLI

REPORT CARDS FANTACALCIO UDINESE

ASSIST FANTACALCIO EMPOLI-UDINESE