News – Seventh Day

A RIDICULOUS STORY

louis landero

Well settled in life, Marcial meets a woman who not only fascinates him, but also embodies everything he envies in life: beauty, elegance, good taste, high social position. She, who has introduced herself as Pepita, is an art student and belongs to a cultured and wealthy family. But Marcial, who has a high opinion of himself, believes he has qualities and attractions to deserve and conquer her. He himself tells us his delusional love story, the deployment of his talents to make her fall in love, his strategies to unseat the other suitors, his hopes and his sorrows, until reaching the culminating day when he is invited to a party at the house of his beloved. , where his destiny will be decided, and where the story will reach an unforeseen and choral ending.

PERSONAL EFFECTS

Marina Mariasch

Like a raw detective, Marina Mariasch draws on beautiful, sharp writing to piece together the disjointed fragments of a story that is largely a cry from an ill-sealed grave.

MY BODY

Emily Ratajkowski

The model writes about the weapons of beauty, sexuality and power from the doubts and contradictions of someone who believed he was capable of defeating the system. A unique testimony of those who have learned that wisdom is in the gray.

BORGES

THE REINVENTION OF LITERATURE

July Premat

A journey through the figure of Borges where the main organizing lines of his texts are broken down, highlighting some of the innumerable relationships that his stories, poems and essays communicate.

THE ITALIAN GARDEN

Alyson Richman

The author of “The Lovers of Prague” offers us a dazzling novel where first love, bravery, suspense and the great tragedy of war are intertwined.

THE SON OF MAN

Jean Baptiste del Amo

After a long absence, a man returns to the lives of his partner and their young son. This second chance takes them to an old secluded mountain house where he himself grew up with a ruthless patriarch. “The Son of Man” is a story that explores the transmission of violence from generation to generation and the eternal tragedy that unfolds between parents and children, the trauma, the search for identity or the power of a nature so exuberant that it leaves breathless.