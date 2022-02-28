News | spencer

★★★★ The same recipe that Pablo Larraín used in Jackie, his film about Jacqueline Kennedy-Onassis, is applied here to a Diana Spencer played with many nuances (she doesn’t look like it, but what she does is very good) by Kristen Stewart. It’s Christmas, there are rumors of separation or real divorce, things between Diana and the royal family (especially Carlos, of course) are going badly and she herself feels – that’s what is transmitted as constant – someone strange to that highly ritualized universe . But the film is not called “Diana” or “Lady Di”, but Spencer: that is to say, the noble surname carried by that person who tries to be part of a world but belongs -by generation, by mentality, by personality- to another very different. In a certain sense, let us think of Diana mutated into a character from Back to the Future who was stranded in 1955. What this film that seems decorative is about (just to remind us that this is the scenery of nothing, that traditions have lost their mythical value) is of a journey through time, from an obligatory past to a present that is imposed. The moment when, near the end, Diana and her children sing in the car sums up practically everything, beyond the fact that we know what noise in a car implies when it comes to Lady Di.

