News, The 100Km is a family business: Luca Marini and Valentino Rossi win

At the Tavullia MotoRanch the seventh edition of the 100km of Champions was won by the team made up of Valentino Rossi and Luca Marini.

Following the traditional “endurance” style start with a race to the bike, it was Elia Bartolini who closed the first lap in front of everyone, gaining a decent advantage over his pursuers Valentino Rossi and Mattia Pasini in a few laps and setting the best lap time of 2: 03.836.

During the race, run over 50 laps with driver changes every 5, there were numerous twists. First among all the crash of Marini during his second stint which, however, did not compromise the comeback of the VR46 Riders Academy rider who, at 12 laps at the end, overtook the victory over Stefano Manzi.

Very open fight for the third step of the podium between the pairs Pasini – Baldassarri and Bezzecchi – Migno, which ended in favor of the first due to a crash by Bezzecchi a few kilometers from the finish.

Quinti Niccolò Antonelli and Celestino Vietti preceding the pair formed by the outsiders Augusto Fernanez and Diogo Moreira, authors of an excellent performance on their first appearance at the MotoRanch. The Italians Alberto Surra and Federico Fuligni closed in 7th position followed by the pairs formed by Alex Rins – Albert Arenas and Tito Rabat – Xavi Artigas respectively eighth and ninth. To close the top ten Jorge Lorenzo, enthusiastic about his first experience at the Ranch, with Dennis Foggia. Following: Patacca – Farioli P11; Digiannantonio – Cecchini P12; Lecuona – Vinales P13; Nepa – Ortola P14; Davies – McPhee P15; Bertelle – Zannoni P16; Belli – Gramigni P17; McGrath – Zaccone P18; Casadei – Ferrari P19; Manfredi – Bassani P20; Ottaviani – Serra P21.

The final day of the seventh edition of the 100km of Champions ended with the usual podium ceremony with the delivery of the traditional charcuterie trophies to the winning couples and to the three best drivers of the American race on Saturday afternoon.