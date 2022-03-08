news, to whom and how the discount is requested

Also this year it will be possible to take advantage of the social bonus for bills: the budget law has allocated 3.5 billion euros to tackle the expensive bills that are increasingly affecting Italian citizens.

The real bloodletting is expected in April, when a further surge in bills for companies and families is expected. Gas prices are on the rise, with the effects of the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia that spill over to the surge in raw material prices and energy costs

We remind you that the bonus works low to the ISEE and applies to approximately 2.5 million electricity users and almost 1.5 million gas users. The discount takes place automatically after having filled in the Single Substitute Declaration required to have the Isee certification.

Bonus bills, who is entitled to

The social bonus for bills works low to the ISEE and applies to approximately 2.5 million electricity users and almost 1.5 million gas users. It is aimed at some specific categories:

the families composed of a maximum of three members and with a maximum income that does not exceed the threshold of 8265 euros per year;

composed of a maximum of three members and with a maximum income that does not exceed the threshold of families with four members or more and with an income that does not exceed 20 thousand euros per year;

and with an income that does not exceed the owners and beneficiaries of Basic income o Citizenship pension;

o Citizenship pension; the seriously ill who make use of life-saving equipment (in this case there is no income limit).

The bonus also concerns gas and is calculated not only on the basis of the family unit, but also on the basis of climatic zone where you live and to use category (domestic hot water, cooking and heating use).

Bonus bills, the amounts

The bonus for electricity amounts to these figures:

128 euros for families with 1 or 2 members;

for families with 1 or 2 members; 151 euros for families up to 4 members;

for families up to 4 members; 177 euros for families with more than 4 members.

The bonus for gas is calculated not only on the basis of the family unit, but also according to the climatic zone in which you live and the category of use (domestic hot water, cooking and heating use). The discounts on the bill are these:

from 67 euros (climatic zones of Sicily and Reggio Calabria) to 170 euros (Veneto and Piedmont) for households up to 4 people;

from 93 euros (climatic zones of Sicily and Reggio Calabria) to 245 euros (Veneto and Piedmont) for families with more than 4 people.

How to request the discount on your bill

In order to apply for the bill bonus, you must submit the Single Substitute Declaration (DSU) for the purposes of calculating the ISEE at the offices of one’s own Municipality of residence, at a Caf or on the INPS website.

The other declarations are automatically acquired by the INPS and the Revenue Agency. If the requirements are met, the bill bonus is awarded automatically.

News, insights, analyzes and interviews: discover the official QuiFinanza Telegram channel and stay updated on all the latest news.