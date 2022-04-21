Each chapter of the mini series that is being created for the new communication campaign of the Xiaomi brand is shot in a country and in Spain the chosen place has been La Rioja, specifically Bodega Campo Viejo

The Government of La Rioja, through its film manager La Rioja Film Commission, dependent on the General Directorate of Tourism, has collaborated to once again attract filming to the region. In this specific case, it is the next project of the production companies specialized in advertising cinema Casanova Agency and Only 925, under the direction of the renowned filmmaker, director, producer and screenwriter Rodrigo Cortés, for the new communication campaign within the framework of the launch of the Xiaomi 12 Pro.

A shoot in which the Regional Executive has collaborated to facilitate the on-site recognition of the different locations, in carrying out the procedures to put the production company and the interested resources in contact, in the assignment of spaces for the casting, as well as in the care of the team transferred to La Rioja. One more example that the Government of La Rioja promotes and supports initiatives, which, as in this case, make it possible to spread the enormous diversity of our territory. An interesting way, moreover, to support culture and attract professionals from the audiovisual industry to La Rioja. In fact, it should be noted that recently the regional Executive has presented the sponsorship order to collaborate with audiovisual projects with a budget of 130,000 euros. A new helpcreated by the Regional Executive from Tourism in coordination with the General Directorate of Culture, to respond to a historic claim from the audiovisual sector.

Thanks to the ease in carrying out all these procedures, the team of this series that shoots each chapter in a country, in the case of Spain, has chosen La Rioja as the setting. Specifically, the location chosen to carry out this recording has been the area of ​​Logroño and has had the support of the Bodega Campo Viejo, thus highlighting one of the cultural emblems of Spain, the excellent wines of La Rioja.

The project is carried out after the collaboration established by Xiaomi Spain with the director Rodrigo Cortés for the recording of a mini series that will be a new communication campaign that will be released soon with an international trajectory. The peculiarity of this series, made up of 7 chapters, is that it is being recorded entirely with the brand’s latest release, the Xiaomi 12 Pro model. The audiovisual production of this mini-series elevates mobile video recording to cinema quality.

The filming of this new project, which will take place over several days this week, is directed by the renowned filmmaker Rodrigo Cortes. An outstanding figure in the cinematographic field who premiered his first feature film, Contestant, at the 2007 Malaga Film Festival, where it received, among others, the critics’ award for best film. With Buriedhis second film, shot entirely inside a wooden coffin and starring Ryan Reynolds, shocked critics and audiences after its presentation at the 2010 Sundance Festival. His next film, in this case as director and screenwriter, was red lights (2012), with Robert De Niro, Sigourney Weaver and Cillian Murphy, which hit the billboards in more than 60 countries. In August 2018 it premiered internationally Blackwood, his latest film, starring Uma Thurman and AnnaSophia Robb. In 2011 he won the Goya Award for Best Editing and was nominated for Best Director for his film Buried, with which he also won the José María Forqué award for best film and two Gaudí awards for best editing and best non-Catalan language film. He has won several awards for his advertising shoots. He has also been a producer of movies like emerge (2011) and grand-piano (2013), written by Damien Chazelle and starring Elijah Wood and John Cusack. He is the author of two brief books, At 3 it’s 2 (2013) and sleeping is for ducks (2015), and from the novel It does matter how a man sinks (2014).

La Rioja Film Commission is the film management company created in 2018 by the Government of La Rioja through the General Directorate of Tourism to facilitate filming in different settings, spaces and locations in Rioja and to support companies and professionals in the audiovisual industry in the logistics of your productions.

Professionals (photographers, advertisers, producers, locators…) who choose La Rioja as a destination for their project, have free information, advice, resource optimization and permit processing services. The entity serves as a link between the Government of La Rioja, public and private administrations, and the audiovisual industry. In its four years of work, La Rioja Film Commission has managed to attract and advise more than 120 filmings of audiovisual productions in the region, including short films, documentaries, commercials, fiction series, television programs or video clips, among others.

Specifically, it is worth highlighting the work carried out by La Rioja Film Commission last year 2021 in which it has attended and coordinated nearly 35 filmings. In addition, the Government of La Rioja has supported actions such as the call for the second edition of the La Rioja de Cine short film contest; the first training action of the La Rioja Film Commission, the course “The odyssey of producing”; the shooting of the music video for Soleá Morente directed by Juanma Carrillo from La Rioja; the announcement of the II SET La Rioja Award, which has the actress Aura Garrido as ambassador; support for projects such as the award-winning short film “Alegrías Riojanas” by Rioja director César Velasco Broca, winner of the second edition of the Focus WiP event of the Short Film Corner at the Cannes Film Festival or participation in renowned forums such as FITUR Screen, to which the Rioja Film Commission attended with its own stand for the first time , the Conecta Fiction in Pamplona, ​​the San Sebastian Film Festival or the IX Conference on Advertising Film and the first edition of the Shooting Locations Marketplace event in Valladolid. A program that, moreover, will have continuity because it is already working on upcoming training sessions related to the audiovisual field, new courses with personalities from the film world and future actions related to the universe of fiction series.

