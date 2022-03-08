Newsletter. A queen for the revolution

A lot of water has passed under the bridge since the delegates of the Second International Conference of Socialist Women proposed to celebrate International Women’s Day. A day that was born from the fight against oppression spent decades buried under flowers and candy. When we thought that this was the worst, governments, institutions, NGOs and even companies tried and try to domesticate it to the extent of their “gender perspective” agendas. Those who marked the day, those who did it and make it their own, have nothing to do with the calendar feminism that enters official offices on 8M, there where the rest of the week they take care of the pockets of the rich with more or fewer women (although always fewer) at the table where decisions are made. For these and many other reasons, March 8 continues to be a day of struggle.

***

One night in 1970, a girl from Granada became the first black Miss World and a group of activists organized the feminist protest with the greatest impact since the actions of the suffragettes at the beginning of the 20th century in the United Kingdom. It was on November 20 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Near the end of the film Miss Revolution (Misbehaviour, 2020) Jennifer Hosten, crowned Miss World, tells Sally Alexander, who is going to be arrested for causing excesses in the pageant: “I want to have your options in life.” According to Hosten, the scene performed by Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Keira Knightley is almost the same as what happened in real life. In a bathroom, two women have a conversation that is somehow still ongoing in the feminist movement.

To continue reading and receive the next email you can subscribe here.

You can subscribe to this and other newsletters from La Izquierda Diario and El Círculo Rojo.}



