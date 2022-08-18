Newsom Visits Fresno to Announce Mental Health Plan for Children and Youth – NBC Bay Area

FRESNO, Calif. Gavin Newsom, his wife, and a series of local and state authorities met at McLane High School in Fresno to announce measures and actions that guarantee access to mental health for all those under 25 years of age in California.

The state president explained that 4.7 billion dollars will be allocated to provide specialized personnel to California schools, so that children and young people in the state can access mental health professionals early.

The resources are intended to create a virtual platform where those seeking mental health help can be assessed and treated. The plan is focused on providing psycho-social care to children between 0 and 25 years of age.

During the press conference, the testimony of a student who suffered from depression in her fifth and sixth grades was one of the emotional moments of the announcement.

Gavin Newsom highlighted the importance of talking about these issues, discussing them and confronting them. “We have a fragmented system,” said the governor, emphasizing treating the brain healthily, so as not to punish it later.

This means physical health plans, and more counselors, psychologists and social workers in California schools.

“We have a lot of work to do,” Newsom acknowledged, while praising the work being done at McLane High School in Fresno, where they have a large team to address mental health issues, including three nurses.