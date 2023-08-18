Health

Newspaper Today | Death of 15-year-old boy from HIV sparks panic: Very early and little information

Cases of HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise. photo illustration.

The death of a 15-year-old HIV-infected teen exposed a reality that is widespread but has received little attention: early sex, with little added instruction on preventing sexually transmitted diseases.

Speed, narrowness and little prevention are elements of a topic that is about to become an epidemic: HIV infection and other sexually transmitted diseases.

Dr. Tania Samudio from Pronasida explained that the problem begins with the growing tendency to have early sex. They indicated that at the margins of childhood and early adolescence, the rate in this regard is higher.

“Sexual relationships begin very early: around age 12 to 14”Dr. Tania Samudio of Pronasida said.

He remarked that in the many cases being done on a day-to-day basis, it has been verified that the infected youth did not have proper knowledge to avoid and fall prey to the diseases, many of which were severe.

“The best form of prevention is condoms. Also regular checkups and not because I have a problem”, Dr. Samudio insisted. He emphasized that it is very dangerous to give information about the consequences of having sex without any apprehension of the risk of diseases.

many infected

Along with the number of people infected with HIV, there is also an increasing trend in other sexually transmitted diseases.

In terms of HIV, the youth bar is dominant in terms of volume. Similarly, conditions such as syphilis, gonorrhea and other types of infections of a sexual nature are experienced in high numbers.

