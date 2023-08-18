Newspaper Today | Death of 15-year-old boy from HIV sparks panic: Very early and little information
The death of a 15-year-old HIV-infected teen exposed a reality that is widespread but has received little attention: early sex, with little added instruction on preventing sexually transmitted diseases.
Speed, narrowness and little prevention are elements of a topic that is about to become an epidemic: HIV infection and other sexually transmitted diseases.
Dr. Tania Samudio from Pronasida explained that the problem begins with the growing tendency to have early sex. They indicated that at the margins of childhood and early adolescence, the rate in this regard is higher.
“Sexual relationships begin very early: around age 12 to 14”Dr. Tania Samudio of Pronasida said.
He remarked that in the many cases being done on a day-to-day basis, it has been verified that the infected youth did not have proper knowledge to avoid and fall prey to the diseases, many of which were severe.
“The best form of prevention is condoms. Also regular checkups and not because I have a problem”, Dr. Samudio insisted. He emphasized that it is very dangerous to give information about the consequences of having sex without any apprehension of the risk of diseases.
many infected
Along with the number of people infected with HIV, there is also an increasing trend in other sexually transmitted diseases.
In terms of HIV, the youth bar is dominant in terms of volume. Similarly, conditions such as syphilis, gonorrhea and other types of infections of a sexual nature are experienced in high numbers.
A van stolen in the hostage-taking attack was found abandoned in the Minga Guazu region of the Alto Paraná department.
it was thursday morning Stolen vehicle found a day ago of a house in the town of Minga Guazu.
this is a white toyota noah vanwho was left in a The canola plantation is located 15.5 kilometers from Ciudad del Este on Monday.About 6,500 m from Route PY02.
As reported in TN Press report, A gang of criminals broke into the house on Wednesday morning and stole along with the van equipment, inventory and cash.
robbers during robbery He also took a gray Toyota-type Premio car.which has not yet been recovered.
there were neighbors Responsible for alerting the National Police Regarding the search of the mentioned vehicle in Bagan.
A judge sentenced an elderly man to 10 years in prison for molesting his young granddaughter.
Public ministry represented by the agent Viviana Sanchez, received a 10-year prison sentence for sixty years old Who groped his youngest granddaughter. The sentence was announced during an oral hearing held at the Judiciary of Ciudad del Este, after the defendant was found guilty of child sexual abuse.
During the debate, the public representation presented irrefutable evidence that demonstrated the responsibility of the accused and therefore, the court composed of Marino Méndez (president), Herminio Montiel and Alba Meza (members) issued the sentence.
As per records, the sexual assault took place on Monday at a neighboring house 5 km away of San Miguel, President Franco, it caused 8 year old girl made a victim, The last episode took place on March 10, 2020 at 11:30 am when the man again He had groped his granddaughter’s private parts.
However, at that point the girl went crying to her mother to tell what had happened and the woman immediately lodged a complaint with the authorities. Then, the prosecutor’s office launched an investigation and eventually convicted the old man, whose identity has been withheld for the protection of the victim, as established in Article 29 of the Code for Children and Adolescents.
This Friday a new meeting of the National Commission of the Paraguay-Paraná Waterway was held, on this occasion Paraguay’s position against the collection of tolls by Argentina was reaffirmed.
we firmly believe in Paraguay claiming due rights despite serious violations of international treaties by the Argentine Republic“, he said at a press conference. National Chancellor Ruben Ramirez Lezcano.
Yet he himself questioned it joint position by the countries that are part of the waterway (Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay), Argentina has maintained its defiant position and has not responded positively to the claim.
At the same time, Raul Valdez, President of the Center for River and Maritime Shipowners of Paraguay (CAFyM)he said so from his point of view The solution to the matter is “only political”., “Argentina has not been able to demonstrate in 9 months that there is any rationale to justify toll collection.”
Similarly, he reiterated the same for the Shipping Union This is not a toll but a “tax on the passage of products and boats”. Since there is no service in question, they question the levy of duty.
“We have agreed that we will maintain our firm position. We have firm belief and grounds to refute any information of a technical nature presented by ArgentinaValdez added.
Foreign Minister announced this Will mediate “all necessary legal means” to resolve the situation “as soon as possible”.
