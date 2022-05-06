Newspaper TODAY | Disney reveals first images of the sequel to “Avatar”

Los Angeles United States. The criminal investigation into the fatal incident that claimed a life during the filming of an Alec Baldwin film is “close to completion,” the officer in charge said Tuesday.

“We estimate that it is weeks and not months,” said Adan Mendoza, sheriff of Santa Fe County, the jurisdiction where the incident occurred.

His office also released material on the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the recording of the low-budget western “Rust,” which was being filmed on a set known as the “Bonanza” ranch in New Mexico, in the southwestern United States.

Images of Alec Baldwin apparently practicing with the gun that killed Hutchins on the set and several of his meetings with officers are part of the released content.

“We are waiting for some things for the final report, such as the analysis of the gun, the bullets, the fingerprints and DNA,” Mendoza explained.

“We are also waiting for the medical examiner to finish his report and further analysis of the information contained on the cell phones.”

Alec Baldwin was the star and producer of “Rust.” Under the instructions of the cinematographer, the actor manipulated a weapon during the rehearsal of a scene.

A live bullet exited the gun and struck 42-year-old Hutchins in the abdomen, who was airlifted to hospital, where she ultimately died.

Baldwin claims that when an assistant director handed him the gun, he told him it was unloaded. The actor further said that he did not pull the trigger.

In the released footage, Baldwin dressed as a cowboy is seen on a church pew on the film set, pointing at the camera.

But the shot, which also wounded the film’s director, Joel Souza, is not seen.

BEFORE THE JUSTICE

Film and television productions require strict safety protocols when using weapons, including an explicit ban on the use of live bullets.

A parallel investigation by the New Mexico State Department of Occupational Health and Safety concluded that “Rust” producers showed “mere indifference” to obvious safety flaws that put their workers at risk.

Sheriff Mendoza said Tuesday that one of the “key issues” in the investigation is determining where the live bullets came from.

“No one acknowledged bringing ammunition to the set,” he added.

The disclosed material includes messages from the film’s weapons manager, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, referring to the use of real bullets in another production.

“That’s concerning, because this was just a few months before filming began on ‘Rust,’” Mendoza said.

Mendoza recalled that Baldwin was the one who handled the weapon, but clarified that a decision had not yet been made on whether criminal charges would be filed against him.

“We are going to work with the (district attorney’s) office to determine if there was criminal negligence or criminal charges.”

Meanwhile, several civil lawsuits are piling up in this case.

Hutchins’ family, who left behind a husband and son, sued Baldwin and other film producers for “substantial” damages. Workers on the set also filed lawsuits against the producers for the emotional impact of the tragedy.

Gutierrez-Reed sued the ammunition supplier, accusing it of leaving live bullets in prop cartridges.

In an interview in December, Baldwin said that Hutchins had instructed him to aim in his direction during rehearsal, but that he had not pulled the trigger.

“I feel that someone is responsible for what happened and I can’t say who it is. But I know it’s not me,” she said then.