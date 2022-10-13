Newspaper TODAY | Paraguayan Fernando Abadie, Best Supporting Actor at the Marbella Film Festival

The Paraguayan film “La Lista” presented its official trailer. Part of its cast is at the Marbella Film Festival, Spain.

Written and directed by Michael Hardythe feature film was shot in various locations in Asunción and surroundings during the nights of late February and early March 2020, right at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The play is a suspense thriller that presents the situation of a wealthy exiled family when they return from the United States to reclaim their lives, after the fall of a brutal dictatorship. However, the new government classifies them as collaborators of the regime and the newcomers must survive a lawless night.

“There are 12 hours that are granted to those who seek to take revenge by their own hands. What seemed to be similar to ‘The Purge’ turns into a thriller with deep psychological and justice undertones”expresses the plot.

The trailer includes the song “The tunnel” of the national group Flouwhich is part of his latest record material “Unique Encounters”. In the film, however, the theme appears in an instrumental version, as does “Star” of Inland.

Complete the soundtrack the original song “Distopia” by Nhandei Zha, soon to be released and whose video clip features scenes from the film. This material has won awards such as “Best Music Video” Y “Best song” at various film and music festivals around the world.

It should be noted that the bands contributed their songs through an alliance with IDS Music, a label of young national artists that manage songs from the catalog of these and other national groups.

The list stars Fernando Abadie and Claudia Scavone, backed by Paloma Vargas, Nathan Christopher Haase, Jesús Pérez, Javier Enciso, Borja García Enriquez, Eduardo Cano, Juan Carlos Moreno, Héctor Silva, Pamela Capello, Yvoty Herreros, Lucía Báez, Carlitos Fernández, Nelson Aguilera, Arturo Barrios, Miguel Román, Julieta Benjamín, Mariela Ríos, Sebastián Genovesi, Raúl Gines, Nery Correa, Majo Peralta, Belén Vierci, and Jazmín Romero, among others.

The film is a Paraguayan production with a local technical team, declared of cultural interest by the National Secretariat of Culture, since its general objective is to promote the development of film production in our country.

Its premiere is scheduled for the first days of December in Paraguay, and a premiere is also planned in the United States.



“THE LIST” AT THE MARBELLA FILM FESTIVAL

During the last few months, “La Lista” has been part of numerous film festivals worldwide. In this sense, on Friday, October 7, a projection was made within the Marbella Film Festival of Spainwhere it was selected among hundreds of postulated projects.

The main actors Fernando Abadie and Claudia Scavone, along with Eduardo Cano and director Michael Hardy participated in the event. Another ten films are part of the films selected for this festival, including projects from England, the United States, Spain, Georgia, Ireland, China and Brazil.

Michael Hardy

Michael Hardy is an American writer, director and producer who won recognition in 2014 as “Washington DC Filmmaker of the Month” for his work on the feature film Fort Bliss, starring Michelle Monaghan.

He is also a former army officer and specialist in the fight against terrorism, with extensive international experience. He currently divides his time between Washington DC, Los Angeles, Paraguay and Honduras, where his wife and family are from Texas. La Lista is Michael Hardy’s first project outside the United States and hopes to be the first of several works in Paraguay.