Newspaper TODAY | With two new hosts, ‘Residentas’ renews season

A little more than half a year after the world stopped due to the coronavirus crisis, Netflix included in its catalog a series that followed the life of Emily Cooper, an American marketing executive who moves to Paris. It was October 2020 and the romantic comedy had millions of viewers. It also received some criticism pointing to its use of cliches and stereotypes and lack of diversity.

“When you get ‘feedback’ after the first season of a show, it allows you to make it better, listen, and creatively continue to feel like the show you set out to make, but it also allows you to change and have more voices heard,” Collins told Vogue. Australia last December, coinciding with the premiere of the second season.

“I really wanted diversity and inclusion in front of and behind the camera to be something that we really put a focus on, in a lot of ways,” she told Elle last November.

At the age of 20, in 2009, Collins played Phoebe Abrams, a recurring character in the series “90210”, from the franchise of the famous fiction of the nineties “Beverly Hills, 90210”.

At the moment, the second season has received some comments similar to that of the first. The Ukrainian Minister of Culture has complained about the “insulting” caricatured image of a Ukrainian character, according to various media reports.

Collins’s name is already linked to Emily’s, but the actress has been in the acting world for more than ten years. She was born in Guildford, England, on March 18, 1989, although she later moved to California, United States, after her parents’ divorce. Her mother is American architect and actress Jill Tavelman and her father is British musician and Genesis member Phil Collins.

She began acting while still a child and appeared in a British BBC series when she was two years old. “My love for acting came from her when she was younger. My mom and dad would read me books before I went to sleep, like a lot of parents do, and I would just disappear into this dream world in my head of what the movie would be like,” she said in an interview with Shondaland in 2019.

Words also attracted him. He had his own column in the teen edition of a well-known magazine and later enrolled in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Southern California. He dropped out after the first year, after his acting work was gaining weight.

“One of my favorite subjects in school was Language and Literature,” the actress told the publication. “I also love journalism. For me, writing is a way to explore that while still acting. I never wanted to completely close the door on journalism, although now I am following the path of acting more. I really enjoy it.”

That same year, he shared the poster with Sandra Bullock in the film “Blind Side”, his premiere on the big screen. This title was followed by “Priest” and “Abduction”, in 2011; “Mirror Mirror” and “Stuck in Love”, in 2012; “The English Teacher” and “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”, in 2013; “Love Rosie”, in 2014, and “Rules Don’t Apply”, two years later, among others.

"Now what I really want to find in my future is what I have with my husband and my dog, so that has made me focus much more on the present, and the future will come," said the actress. Collins married writer-director Charlie McDowell last September.

“I think when I was younger I was much more focused on the future, because I desperately knew where I wanted to go and where I was going,” the actress told Vogue Australia.

“That was my focus, and I lost sight of the present moments and the now. My true focus and passion was in my work. I do not want to say that I did not enjoy being with my friends, of course I did, but I always felt very driven by work and the future, ”she commented to the publication.

His high pace of work, with several projects per year on many occasions, can be proof of his words. He appeared in the series “The Last Tycoon”, in 2016 and 2017, and in “To the Bone” and “Okja”, in 2017; he voiced him in “A Wizard’s Tale” in 2018 and appeared in the series “Les Misérables” in 2018; in 2019 he released “Extremely Wicked, Schockingly Evil and Vile” and “Tolkien” and, in 2020, “Inheritance” and “Mank”.

“But now, what I really want to find in my future is what I have with my husband and my dog, so that has made me focus much more on the present, and the future will come,” she told the outlet. Collins married writer-director Charlie McDowell last September.

In 2017, speaking about her character in the movie “To the Bone”, which portrays the recovery process of a young woman with anorexia nervosa, Collins said that she had also suffered from this type of ailment.

“It was very important for me to be a part of this film because, as a teenager, I suffered from eating disorders,” he told Variety. “This is the first time I have talked about it. This is my time to talk about it,” she added.

“It is important. It’s really important. It’s something a lot of young women go through and there’s no shame in it, and this movie is about that.” “It’s about embracing your past and realizing that it’s not something that defines who you are, it’s about your experiences, surrounding yourself with supportive people, and surviving and overcoming it.”