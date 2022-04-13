Nexo’s New Cryptocurrency Card Lets Users Pay Without Selling Bitcoin

The major cryptocurrency lending company, Nexo has officially launched a cryptocurrency-backed Mastercard that allows users to pay for services with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) without having to sell their holdings.

Nexo has partnered with Mastercard and peer-to-peer payments company DiPocket to launch the Nexo card, a cryptocurrency card that allows holders to use their cryptocurrency as collateral rather than sell it, the company told Cointelegraph on Wednesday.

The card is linked to a credit line provided by Nexo and backed by cryptocurrencies that allows the use of multiple assets as collateral, including but not limited to Bitcoin, Ether (ETH) and the stablecoin Tether (USDT).

“The Nexo Card works through Nexo’s cryptocurrency-backed lines of credit, which means funds for your purchases come from your available line of credit, while your digital asset portfolio remains intact,” a Nexo spokesperson told Cointelegraph. The guarantee is subject to refunds according to Nexo’s terms and conditions, the representative said.

According to the firm, the Nexo card line of credit starts and stays at 0% APR and the product is the first cryptocurrency-backed Mastercard. The card also does not require minimum refunds and does not support foreign exchange fees up to 20,000 euros (USD 21,700). Like traditional Mastercard cards, the Nexo card is available in both virtual and physical forms and comes with direct Apple Pay and Google Pay integrations.

Nexo anticipates that the Nexo card will be accepted by 92 million merchants worldwide where Mastercard is accepted, allowing investors to spend up to 90% of the fiat value of their crypto in seconds without selling any of their holdings. ad.

The card is immediately available at “selected European markets”, Nexus said. According to the company website, The Nexo card is only available to residents of 29 countries, including Belgium, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, among others.

The co-founder and managing partner of Nexo, Antony Trenchev, highlighted that the launch of the new product is crucial for the synergy between the existing financial network and digital assets.

“This unique product will enable millions of people, first in Europe and then around the world, to spend instantly without having to give up the potential of their cryptocurrencies, thus offering unprecedented everyday utility for the emerging asset class,” he pointed.

Mastercard’s Head of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Products, Raj Dhamodharan, reiterated the company’s focus on the cryptocurrency industry, stating:

“Mastercard believes that digital assets are revolutionizing the financial landscape and we are leading innovation with programs like our partnership with Nexo to give people new and unique options in how they pay and activate their cryptocurrency holdings.”

As previously reported, Nexo began work on a card based on MasterCard-branded cryptocurrency collateral in August 2019. The company completed a partial rollout of the Nexo card in select European countries earlier this year. The company entered into a major partnership with Fidelity Investments’ cryptocurrency arm Fidelity Digital Assets last year to collaborate on crypto custody services, lending products and services for institutional investors.

