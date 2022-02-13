Next Assassin’s Creed will be very different from Valhalla: date and gameplay

Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft has a clear view of the future and has decided to make a very strange decision for the next game in the series.

The one of Assassin’s Creed is one of the most loved and famous IPs of the history of video games, with millions and millions of users around the world who have played at least one chapter of this huge brand. Since 2007, with the very young and reckless Altair, who later became the symbol and father of all the Assassins, many have grown up with this series, from chapter to chapter, from game to game, from protagonist to protagonist.

The latest adventure in the assassin saga was controversial, with radical and profound changes. In fact, while dealing with and maintaining themes and a red thread with the history of the Assassins, many have pointed out how Assassin’s Creed Valhalla be extremely more chaotic, noisy and destructive compared to the first titles of the saga. In short, many complain about this trend they see Ubisoft departing from that stealth and studied gameplay of the first two games in favor of an increasingly accessible action. Others, on the other hand, liked this type of approach and also quite a lot. But it seems that Ubisoft has very clear ideas about it.

Assassin’s Creed RIFT, a throwback to the future of the series

As he’s about to launch Ragnarok, a huge expansion on Assassin’s Creed’s main story Valhalla, there seems to have been a huge change for Ubisoft’s projects. Another expansion would in fact be in development, with the code name RIFT. But it was decided that this expansion had the potential to become a game in its own right, a new chapter in the Assassin’s Creed saga, and thus the DLC was transformed into a real new game in development.

According to Bloomberg reports, the title in question will be one break up important with what has been happening for several chapters. Assassin’s Creed Rift will be a lot smaller as far as the map is concerned, allowing more attention to detail and depth in the story. It should also be the chapter where it is stealth back to being the main element, and not just an initial tactic, to approach all the situations and enemies that you will have in front of you. As for the launch, we talk about early 2023. It would be a total revolution and a promise like the one just made by Rockstar.

