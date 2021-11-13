Next Gen Finals in Milan, Alcaraz and Korda in the final

In the derby between the Americans, Sebastian wins in the 5th set against Nakashima. Ferrero’s pupil wipes out the Argentine Baez. Tomorrow at 9 pm the challenge for the title

The final, tomorrow at 9 pm, of the fourth edition of the Next Gen Atp Finals in Milan will be between Carlos Alcaraz and Sebastian Korda. Quite respected predictions, at least for the Spaniard who remains the favorite for the final title which belonged first to Hyeon Chung, then to Stefanos Tsitsipas and finally, in the last edition held, that of 2019, to Jannik Sinner.

The first semifinal was the stars and stripes derby between Sebastian Korda, author of the elimination of Lorenzo Musetti and Brendon Nakashima, who qualified a little by surprise in the direct clash with Holger Rune. Korda relies on a solid serve, which saves him even in times of difficulty, while Nakashima tries to extend the exchanges. It ends up being a fun match with many reversals in front and closed in the fifth set with the victory of Petr’s son, in front of the almost complete family of his girlfriend Ivana Nedved (absent only father Pavel). Sebastian Korda risks until the end by canceling two break points at 1-2 in the fifth, then closes with a score of 4-3 2-4 1-4 4-2 4-2 settling down first in the final.

Carlitos is in a hurry – In the second the deserving Argentine Sebastian Baez, who had made Lorenzo Musetti suffer by defeating him in four sets in the first match of the groups, could not hold back the power of Carlos Alcaraz. The 18-year-old raised by Juan Carlos Ferrero unleashes his mouth on the mini-peque, or the young version of Schwartzman. First set that ends with a single break advantage, but in the second the Spaniard immediately climbs 2-0 and in the third game at the deciding point Baez gets away with it. But it only extends the inevitable: after 40 minutes of play Carlitos was already 4-2 4-1 between straight shots and serves at 212 km / h. In the third set, on the 2-2 Ball break for Baez who scores a spectacular point and puts some salt on the tail of the number 32 in the world who gets out of the way with two devastating firsts and on Baez’s serve closes the match in a ‘hour and 2 minutes 4-2 4-1 4-2.

November 12 – 10:45 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link