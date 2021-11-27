next-gen versions and patch 1.5 coming in the first quarter of 2022 – Nerd4.life

In an interview with Rzeczpospolita, Adam Kiciński, the president of CD Projekt RED, stated that the next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and the patch 1.5 will be available in the first quarter of 2022.

In the interview, Kiciński explains that no further updates will be published for Cyberpunk 2077 this year, something that had already been confirmed by the roadmap published at the end of last month. On the other hand, the boss of CD Projekt announces that the free upgrades for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, as well as the major update 1.5 will arrive during the first quarter of 2022.

Cyberpunk 2077, a promotional image

“This year we will not release any further updates for the game,” said Kiciński. “We are working intensively on versions for the latest generation of consoles, which will be available in the first quarter of 2022 along with a major update, patch 1.5. The decision to postpone the next-gen versions was difficult, but we are convinced that it has been the right choice, particularly because it was suggested by the development team. ”

Still in the same interview, Kiciński states that in the long run Cyberpunk 2077 will be remembered as a “great game”. In the meantime, thanks to the Steam sales, Cyberpunk 2077 has returned to the top of the ranking of the best-selling games of the Valve store, complete with numerous positive reviews from new buyers.