Next-generation Nissan GT-R will be hybrid “to keep up with the times”

There Nissan GT-R supercar it’s bound to keep a lot of horsepower and power under the hood, but in all likelihood it will say goodbye to its 100% thermal engine in favor of an electrified hybrid system. In addition to the new hybrid V6 engine, the Japanese supercar should not introduce particular aesthetic updates since it already manages to show iconic and unique shapes, which do not feel the weight of the years and which continue to attract the attention of fans and public.

Technical and mechanical changes will also be kept to a minimum, although the new Nissan GT-R will rely on a new platform to introduce electrification into the powertrain.