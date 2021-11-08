Next-generation Nissan GT-R will be hybrid “to keep up with the times”
There Nissan GT-R supercar it’s bound to keep a lot of horsepower and power under the hood, but in all likelihood it will say goodbye to its 100% thermal engine in favor of an electrified hybrid system. In addition to the new hybrid V6 engine, the Japanese supercar should not introduce particular aesthetic updates since it already manages to show iconic and unique shapes, which do not feel the weight of the years and which continue to attract the attention of fans and public.
Technical and mechanical changes will also be kept to a minimum, although the new Nissan GT-R will rely on a new platform to introduce electrification into the powertrain.
Speaking with Autocar about the future of the super sports car, Nissan CEO, Makoto Uchida recently stated:
We are studying the new electrified and hybrid engines. It is something that could significantly increase the performance of a sports vehicle. Our Nissan Z is a four-wheeler for someone like me who loves uncompromising sports cars. The GT-R is a ‘professional’ car and we need to study new solutions that adapt to changes in the Automotive market.
Uchida he then underlined:
We are creating a new platform and our goal is clear: the GT-R must be the fastest car of its kind. He must conquer the track but he must also possess advanced technology. So hybrid propulsion is necessary.
The new Nissan Z launched in the United States and heir to the famous 370Z introduced an extensive design overhaul with significant chassis improvements, rather than the adoption of electrified elements for its powertrain, still preferring the 400hp twin-turbo V6 engine . The sister GT-R, on the other hand, should use the same engine but hybrid, keeping unchanged, for the most part, its technical and mechanical characteristics.