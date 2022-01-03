Next Goal Wins: Will Arnett replaces Armie Hammer in Taika Waititi’s film

Will Arnett will replace Armie Hammer and will join Michael Fassbender in Taika Waititi’s new film, Next Goal Wins, a football film based on a true story.

Will Arnett was called to replace Armie Hammer in the new film by Taika Waititi, Next Goal Wins. The allegations of assault and sexual harassment leveled against Hammer resulted in his estrangement from Hollywood and a long stint in a rehab center from which he recently emerged.

The original Next Goal Wins, documentary from 2014, reconstructs the story of Dutch football manager Thomas Rongen, who takes on the impossible (or nearly so) task of transforming the American Samoa football team from perennial losers into winners. Andy Serkis and his Imaginarium acquired the rights to the film in 2015, entrusting the direction of the project inspired by a true story to Taika Waititi who signed the screenplay with Iain Morris.

Michael Fassbender will play Rongen in the fictionalized version of Waititi’s story, while Armie Hammer was supposed to play a football Federation American Samoa executive in what is described as a cameo. In his place is Will Arnett, who we will see in an expanded version of the role.

Also in the rich cast are Elizabeth Moss, Oscar Kightley, David Fane, Beulah Koale, Lehi Falepapalangi, Semu Filipo, Uli Latukefu, Rachel House, Kaimana, Chris Alosio, Rhys Darby and Angus Sampson.