Next Level” with Dwayne Johnson and Nick Jonas this Sunday August 28 on TF1

“Jumanji: Next Level” on the TV program for this Sunday, August 28, 2022. TF1 invites you to discover at 21.10 this new film directed by Jake Kasdan. Released in dark rooms in 2019, it brings together on screen Dwayne Johnsion, Kevin Hart or even Karen Gilian and Nick Jonas. This is the sequel to “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”. The team is the same, but the game is different.

“Jumanji: Next Level”: the story in a nutshell

The gang returns to the Jumanji game and discovers a whole new world. They will have to face unknown worlds, from the arid desert to the snowy mountains, with one objective: to escape the most dangerous game in the world.

With Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina..

Did you know ?

Dwayne Johnson will soon be playing Black Adam by Jaume Collet-Serra.

Kevin Hart lends his voice (in VO) to one of the characters of Krypto and the super-animals, currently in theaters.

Jack Black stay in the world of games with Borderlands by Eli Roth with Cate Blanchett, coming soon.

Karen Gillan reprises her role as Nebula in Thor: Love and Thunder, in theaters now.

The teaser

Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of this adventure film with the trailer

