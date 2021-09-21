Next: plot, cast and curiosities about the film with Nicolas Cage







We would all like to be able to predict the future, to know what will happen a few minutes, days or years from the present in which we find ourselves. Although this power is not typical of man, it is possible to find numerous literary or cinematographic works that allow them to make it possible. We therefore enter the full field of science fiction and among the most fascinating films on the subject we can find the 2007 title. Next, directed by Lee Tamahori. It is a film freely inspired by a story by the famous science fiction writer Philip K. Dick, titled The Golden Man (in Italian, We will be us).

The differences between the story and the film are actually very numerous, with the first set in the post-apocalyptic future and starring a mutant with golden skin and the ability to see up to a certain temporal distance in the future. Of these elements, as is well known, only the power of foresight remains, while the context of the film is contemporary and mainly linked to thriller film dynamics. Originally, in reality, a first draft of the screenplay remained more faithful to the story, but it was then decided to opt for a roughly different and original story.







Despite the many elements of interest, the film ended up becoming a flop at the box office, barely covering the budget of 78 million dollars. In the years Next however, it has been partially rediscovered and re-evaluated, with some dynamics that still find a certain fortune among fans of the genre. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities related to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Next: the plot of the film

The protagonist of the film is Chris Johnson, aka Frank Cadillac, has a special feature. In fact, he can see his own future, but only for two minutes ahead of the present. With this ability, he earns his living working as a magician and medium in Las Vegas hotels. When he knows Elizabeth Cooper, a woman he immediately falls in love with, however, discovers that for her he can see the future without any time limit. What seemed like a life without great adventures then changes dramatically for Chris as he is joined by the FBI agent. Callie Ferris.

The woman, having discovered his ability, realizes that Chris is the only one who can help her carry out a very delicate mission. A terrorist group has in fact promised to detonate a nuclear device, obviously not providing either the day or the place of the detonation. With his power Chris could discover such details, saving the lives of millions of people. He will therefore find himself having to make very risky choices, which will put both him and his beloved Elizabeth in constant danger. He will also soon realize that the future and the present can often get confused.

Next: the cast of the film

To play the protagonist Chris Johnson is the Oscar-winning actor Nicolas Cage. Declared fascinated by the project, he actively contributed in adding details about his character. In particular, it was he who had the intuition that Chris uses his power to create magic tricks. For much of the film, the actor also wears a gold-colored jacket. It is a precise reference to Dick’s original tale, where the protagonist features a gold-colored scaled skin. Next to him, in the role of Elizabeth Cooper, there is instead Jessica Biel, also known for movies Blade: Trinity And The Illusionist.

Loading... Advertisements

The Oscar winner Julianne Moore She plays FBI agent Callie Ferris, a roughly unpublished role for the actress, who said she accepted because she was interested in the plot and the atmosphere of the film. In casti it is also found Thomas Kretschmann, German actor seen in Blade II, King Kong And Avengers: Age of Ultron, here as Mr. Smith. Tory Kittles is Cavanaugh, while Jason Butler Harner plays Jeff Baines. The film also features a brief cameo by the famous actor Peter Falk, known for the TV series Colombo, who appears in the role of the elderly Irv, father of the protagonist.

Next: the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

It is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Next it is in fact available in the catalogs of Chili, Infinity and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Monday 20 September at 21:00 On the canal 20 Mediaset.

Source: IMDb