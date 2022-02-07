next stop 100 thousand dollars, according to Bloomberg

The intelligence of Bloomberg has just released a prediction as to what we should expect from Bitcoin. Analysts have spotted a strong hold on the cryptocurrency queen. In fact, her next stop, despite her extreme volatility, could be i $ 100,000. A record that is making all investors dream. The prediction alone is pushing positive sentiment to really interesting levels. It might be worth dedicating a few purchases to Bitcoin, perhaps taking advantage of the accumulation plan proposed by Coinbase, simple, fast and immediate that you can pause whenever you want.

Bitcoin adoption is growing

One of the “warning” signs of Bloomberg Intelligence that they would indicate Bitcoin at $ 100,000 that’s right there growing adoption of crypto in the market. A unique position that, according to what analysts declared, will lead it to reach new really interesting highs:

Bitcoin is more likely to form a bottom level than a cap, meaning range traders accustomed to $ 30,000- $ 60,000 may be disappointed. Since early 2021, the more tactically oriented have had opportunities near the lower end twice and to sell for double around the upper end, analysts note.

Indeed, historically Bitcoin it was traded in the $ 30,000 to $ 60,000 range. Under these conditions, it therefore reached its minimum and maximum twice in 2021. This therefore led analysts, led by Mike McGlone, to argue that the performance of the cryptocurrency queen is indicative of the formation of an asset that forms a minimum price rather than a roof.

Many will be wondering when the Bitcoin will reach i $ 100,000, if the analysis of Bloomberg experts were to come true. As indicated in the official report, there is no certain date or expected period. But there are gods key holders that will prove fundamental in the push towards this level:

a growing demand of Bitcoin;

of Bitcoin; a limited offer the first digital asset by market capitalization;

the first digital asset by market capitalization; a major regulatory clarity which should arrive this year;

which should arrive this year; the United States of America that shouldn’t ban cryptocurrencies.

After a week on a roller coaster, the cryptocurrencies they are now marking a very positive trend. To this favorable moment is also added the analysis of the experts of Bloomberg which provides $ 100,000 as the next stop for Bitcoin. An opportunity that could prove to be very interesting for those who intend to invest in crypto. Coinbase is one of the best exchanges available.

* 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You need to know how CFDs work and if you can afford to lose your money