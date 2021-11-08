Next stop, Christmas, the Christmas film with Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson from Back to the Future

Christopher Lloyd and Lea Thompson are part of the cast of Next stop, Christmas, an American film that talks about time travel with a nod to the trilogy played by these two actors: Back to the Future.

In the mythical three-act saga of comic-sci-fi genre from the eighties and nineties (and also DeLorean), the actor played Dr. Emmett Lathrop Brown, better known by the nickname of Doc.

The actress was Lorraine Baines McFly, the mother of the protagonist Marty (Michael J. Fox).

Therefore Next stop, Christmas can only wink at the cinematic epic conceived and scripted by Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis and directed by the latter. Because that it is an incredible coincidence of casting is out of the question… Also the quote from the ending of the third chapter of Back to the future it is undoubted, as we will see shortly.

The film tells the story of young Angie (played by Lyndsy Fonseca) who gets on a train that will transport her a decade back. With the help of the conductor, she will be able to relive Christmas 2011, making things go differently with her ex-boyfriend Ben (played by Chandler Massey).

And guess who is driving this new train version of the DeLorean? Exactly him, the actor who gave us the immortal “Doc”.

It is Christopher Lloyd who accompanies us in this new adventure through time, once again becoming the Dante guide in that hell that is the continuous brooding on the past …

This new Doc, in fact, will allow Angie to go back to relive it all. Relive, even before changing things, in a mix between the Virgil of Divine Comedy of Dante and the work of Charles Dickens, Christmas carol, in which the ghosts of past and future Christmas reveal to Scrooge what awaits him if he will not change, (also A Christmas Carol it’s a Back to the Future ante litteram, let’s say).

We also remind you that Christopher Lloyd recurs in the exact same role he appeared in the finale of Back to the Future – Part III, when we see him driving a futuristic steam train that is capable of time travel.