Next to the jacuzzi Demi Rose shows off her curves wearing a Louis Vuitton micro bikini

After his extensive travels to other countries DemiRose returned home to Ibiza, but has made use of his account Instagram to post lots of pictures showing off his new lookwith less charged makeup and daring costumes, such as a micro bikini from the firm Louis Vuitton with which he showed off his attributes to the fullest while posing next to the jacuzzi.

The beauty influencer The British gave free rein to her role as a model in other images, showing off her figure in a printed dress and a semi-transparent white nightgown. One of the messages that she wrote together with her posts was “don’t go wasting my emotions”.

Demi is already getting ready for the summer, and although she has not yet announced if she will undertake a trip to another country, she has begun to pose wearing sexy micro bikinis. A purple one stood out, barely supported by threads, while she toasted aboard a yacht and had a glass of white wine.

