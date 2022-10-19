Entertainment

Next trend? Emma Stone and Sophie Turner’s bold stockings

Emma Stone Y Sophie Turner they belong to the group of talented actresses of the new Hollywood generation. Her incredible performances, her particular sense of humor, her outfits and red hair have impacted the world, becoming the most anticipated women on the red carpet of any film or fashion event.

In addition to sharing similar personalities and the same hair color, the two are part of the select team of international ambassadors for Louis Vuitton. Beside Anne of Arms, alice vikander, Emma Stone Y Sophie Turner They are the faces of one of the brands that shares experience and level with Chanel or Dior.

