Next trend? Emma Stone and Sophie Turner’s bold stockings

Emma Stone Y Sophie Turner they belong to the group of talented actresses of the new Hollywood generation. Her incredible performances, her particular sense of humor, her outfits and red hair have impacted the world, becoming the most anticipated women on the red carpet of any film or fashion event.

In addition to sharing similar personalities and the same hair color, the two are part of the select team of international ambassadors for Louis Vuitton. Beside Anne of Arms, alice vikander, Emma Stone Y Sophie Turner They are the faces of one of the brands that shares experience and level with Chanel or Dior.

During the direction of Marc Jacobs, Louis Vuitton grew exponentially and a new era was defined within the firm. After 16 years, Marc resigned and the position of creative director fell into the hands of Nicolas Ghesquierewho represented a futuristic, architectural and innovative change in the company.

Emma Stone and the daring lace stockings from Louis Vuitton. Photo: Instagram @justjared.

These qualities were the ones that were seen in the last looks of Emma Stone Y Sophie Turnerwho were encouraged to step on the red carpet of the Academy Museum Gala, with some daring stockings that impacted and generated controversy in social networks.

Emma Stone arrived on the red carpet with a total look Louis Vuitton as we are used to seeing in the movie star. The actress opted for a semi-transparent short dress with a deep V-neckline, double straps, fringes at the hem and small crystal appliqués.

Beneath her dress, a black lace bodysuit could be seen that began below her bust and ended at her feet, in the shape of a stockings long and accompanied by black stilettos. Although the piece begins above the abdomen, what can be most appreciated are the stockings that added the risky plus to the dress.

Sophie Turner was encouraged to LV stockings. Photo: Instagram @justjared.

these same stockings were chosen by Sophie Turner in the same event. The actress was accompanied by her husband, Joe Jonas, and she opted for a more informal outfit than that of her colleague, but keeping the stockings of lace that caused such a stir.

In this case, Sophie brought her stockings with a black eco-leather dress, beige coat with white padded lapels and burgundy touches, and black stilettos. dressed by Louis Vuittonthe celebrity showed the most casual side of the brand but without losing sight of the sensuality added by the stockings of lace.

Emma Stone Y Sophie Turner were chosen to present the world with audacious stockings of Louis Vuitton. We still don’t know if they will become a trend or will be forgotten, but do you think they could go viral?