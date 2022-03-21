Next trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard could be televised | Films

liliana carmona

The actress asked that the movie ‘Aquaman 2’ not be mentioned during the process

The legal battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp keep going. In mid-February it was made public that the actor filed a lawsuit in the United States for 50 million dollars and hired Kathleeen Zellner, the prominent lawyer who appeared in the series ‘Making a murderer’ to defend him in court, to demonstrate that she lied about the domestic abuse she claims she suffered in a newspaper article.

At a hearing over the weekend, Heard’s attorney argued that the case should be kept private because of sensitive issues. According to information from the Courthouse News Service portal, her legal representative reported that the actress was raped while she was Depp’s partner, so “cameras should not be allowed in the Fairfax County Circuit Court during the trial.”

He also reported that in the state of Virginia a court “can only at its discretion” allow the taking of photographs in the courtroom, in addition to the broadcast of court proceedings on radio or television, for which Judge Penney S. Azcarate said he has received requests for camera coverage from various media outlets and will allow a group camera in the courtroom, but there will be restrictions on what can be filmed.

Amber Heard plays Mera in the DC Comics movies. Warner Bros.

Amber Heard asks that the next ‘Aquaman’ movie not be mentioned in the trial

Because the legal process will begin on April 11, documents have been leaked on social networks where the actress’s legal team asks Depp and his lawyers not to mention anything about the movie “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”. and it has been speculated that it is for fear that Warner Bros executives feel that the integrity of the film is in danger by being involved in this matter.

Look, Amber Heard doesn’t want anyone to mention #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom during the trial. So behave yourselves and don’t tag the movie when this case is brought up, okay? Do not mix the film with the trial, ”wrote the user @PrinConsuella_ on her Twitter account, showing some pages of the documents.

It seems that the actress is also taking care of her role in the DC Comics movies, since Depp was fired from the third installment of ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and replaced by Mads Mikkelsenwhose tape opens on April 14 in Mexico.