Yesterday it has not yet clarified what the real intentions of the price lists are. In fact, there are still high probabilities of seeing prices start up again, and those of seeing them down are still low. Next week will be decisive for the stock markets and in the next paragraphs we will monitor what the levels are in order to have a reliable response.

At the close of the trading day on 7 January we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15.923

Eurostoxx Future

4,287.5

Ftse Eb Future

27,461

S&P 500 Index

4,677.03.

A decisive week opens

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2022.

Maximum in the first 2 weeks of the year and then down until the month of June / July.

What are we waiting for next week?

It is difficult to make a reliable forecast and therefore we will proceed day by day. The days to pay attention to will be those of Monday and Tuesday, because they will most likely dictate the direction of the movements for several weeks.

Next week will be decisive for the equity markets. What to monitor?

Dax Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 16.070. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 15,844.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4.327.5. Long lasting drops only with a weekly close below 4,263.5.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 27.720. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 27,190.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bearish trend until there is a daily close above 4,708. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 4,819.

Investment position in progress from a multidays perspective

Flat for Dax, Eurostoxx, Ftse Mib. Open Short on the S&P 500 from Monday opening but this could be a false signal so stay underweight

How could Monday’s trading day be conducted?

Difficult to make a reliable forecast.

In light of what is written in the previous paragraphs, the markets have entered a transitory graphic situation that should be preparatory to a directional phase lasting several weeks. the first annual setup will expire on March 28th.