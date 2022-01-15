Tech

nextgen patch and DLC coming soon? Signals from SteamDB

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee
While the debate on the denied leaks of the Samurai Edition of Cyberpunk 2077 continues online, the managers of the now well-known SteamDB platform report a “silent” update that affected the Steam page of CD Projekt’s sci-fi blockbuster on January 14, three months after the last “official” update.

The sighting of the portal which, we remind you, keeps track of all the updates that affect the huge database of Valve’s digital store, signals the appearance of a “non-public” Update at 17:40 on Friday 14 January of the build “8022836” of Cyberpunk 2077. At the time of writing, the information on the update in question continues to be present on SteamDB, complete with information on the files affected by the update.

As with any “silent” update that affects the video games on the Valve store, even in this case the SteamDB curators do not enter into the merits of the changes or additions made by any patches connected to this modification of the CP2077 build, ie information which are usually offered by the developers themselves through patch notes.

As specified in mid-November by CD Projekt, the Cyberpunk nextgen update and Patch 1.5 will be released at the beginning of 2022, hence the interest aroused in the community by the appearance on SteamDB of the latest non-public update of the official tab of the chat Sci-fi RPG with V and Johnny Silverhand.

