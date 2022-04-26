Neymar 4th, Darwin Nunez 2nd… the 5 best South American players of the season (2021-22)

South American countries like Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Colombia, to name a few, are all soccer powerhouses.

The continent has produced some of the greatest footballers of all time and has largely dominated the sport.

When talking about the greatest footballers of all time, the three names that immediately come up are those of Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Pelé. These three players are from South America. Even today, South America has no shortage of world-class footballers.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at five of the best South American players of the season.

(Note: No goalkeepers were considered for this list)

#5 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer to hail from South America. He would normally top a list like this, but he’s had an unusually disappointing season this time around.

Messi has struggled to find his form in the French top division after joining Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent last summer. He has been a shadow of his former self in terms of goalscoring, as he has only scored four league goals since the start of the season.

But Messi is still a creative force for PSG and his playmaking qualities are as extraordinary as ever. The 34-year-old has registered nine goals and 13 assists in 30 appearances in all competitions for the Parisians since the start of the season.

#4 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar Jr. has missed the majority of the current season due to injuries. But the Brazil international remains one of the best South American players in the world. He has been in great form with Paris Saint-Germain since returning from injury and has surpassed many of his peers in limited time.

In 25 appearances in all competitions since the start of the season with PSG, Neymar has scored 11 goals and delivered seven assists. He was a key driver of PSG’s momentum in their latest bid to clinch the Ligue 1 title this season.

A fully fit Neymar is one of the greatest strikers of the modern era.

#3 Fabinho (Liverpool)

Liverpool have already won the League Cup. They reached the FA Cup final as well as the Champions League semi-final. The Merseysiders are also just one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race, with five games remaining.

Suffice it to say the Merseysiders are having a spectacular season. While much of the credit automatically goes to their creative and world-class strikers, the contribution of Brazilian defensive midfielder Fabinho cannot be overlooked.

Fabinho has been a rock at the base of Liverpool’s midfield this season. What he lacks in speed he makes up for in positioning, tackling and aerial ability. The 28-year-old has made 41 tackles in the Premier League this season, with a success rate of 56%.

He has also made 39 interceptions in the English top flight and made no less than 186 digs this season. Fabinho is undoubtedly one of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now.

#2 Darwin Nunez (Benfica)

Darwin Nunez is in sensational form for Benfica this season. The 22-year-old has bagged 33 goals and four assists in 39 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese club.

The Uruguay international is a tall and smart striker whose movement and finishing are simply exemplary. He has shown killer instincts in the final third on several occasions this season and that is why he is currently one of the most sought-after young strikers in Europe.

Nunez is almost certain to leave Benfica at the end of the season. According to reports, Manchester United are leading the race to sign the South American.

#1 Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Vinicius Jr. is arguably the most improved forward in Europe’s top five leagues this season. The Real Madrid striker is a player in the mold of the absolute magicians that the great nation of Brazil has produced throughout history.

Vinicius Jr. has the samba flair associated with Brazil’s most flamboyant footballers. After flattering to deceive over the past two seasons, he has doubled down and been one of Real Madrid’s best players this season.

Vinicius Jr. is starting to show the qualities of a world-class striker and has been a creative force on the left wing of Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season. In 45 appearances in all competitions since the start of the season, Vinicius Jr. has scored 17 goals and provided 18 assists.

