Neymar 4th, Messi 2nd… the 5 best South American footballers of the moment

A continent of dynamism and exuberance, South America has a rich footballing heritage. South American footballers don’t just think about winning the highest honours, they also make a point of looking good while doing it.

South American soccer players have taught the world how to live the game, helping to make soccer the most entertaining sport in the world.

Throughout history, several South American stars have dominated world football. This year has also seen its fair share of South American superstars, five of whom made it to our list today.

Without further ado, let’s take a quick look at the top five South Americans in world football right now:

#5 Casemiro – Brazil and Real Madrid

With 35 La Liga and 14 Champions League titles, Real Madrid are the most successful team in Europe.

Interestingly, the Whites have never been too strict about their style of play. They have had many managers in their existence, each doing their best to help the club do what they love to do. more, win.

Central defensive midfielder Casemiro is the perfect modern representation of the club. He’s not always very good looking on the pitch, but he’s proven to be effective.

Since becoming a mainstay under Zinedine Zidane in 2016, Casemiro has helped the club win four Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles, among other accolades. The Brazilian has established himself as the most influential central defensive midfielder in the club’s history.

In the 2021-22 season, Casemiro played a crucial role in helping Real Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga.

He played 48 games for the club in all competitions, stifling many of the opposition’s attacks and providing one goal and four assists.

#4 Neymar – Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain

Brazilian superstar Neymar has seen his ratings drop rapidly over the past two seasons. Since helping Paris Saint-Germain reach their first-ever Champions League final in the 2019-20 campaign (losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich), the 30-year-old seems to have gone a long way fire.

Last season he missed a lot of football due to various injuries, failing to show up for the team when they needed him most in the Champions League.

Even if he does not play regularly, Neymar remains unplayable on his good days. He is still capable of tackling the opposition, turning defenders around, outpacing players and scoring exceptional goals. Keeping him fit has become PSG’s biggest challenge at this stage.

Last season, Neymar appeared in 28 matches for the Parisians across all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing eight assists.

For Brazil, Neymar is as formidable as ever, scoring five goals and providing three assists in his last five appearances for the Selecao.

#3 Alisson Becker – Brazil and Liverpool

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world right now. His cat-like reflexes, his ability to read the game and his total control of the penalty area make him a tough opponent to beat.

Last season, Alisson featured in 36 Premier League games, conceding 24 goals and keeping 20 clean sheets. During the campaign, he made 76 saves, had 22 high claims and left his line 30 times to clear the ball.

The 29-year-old won the ‘Premier League Golden Glove’ alongside fellow Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes.

Alisson has kept four clean sheets in 14 Champions League appearances, helping the Reds reach the final, where they lost 1-0 to Real Madrid.

He also played an important role in the FA Cup, keeping clean sheets and helping the Merseyside giants snatch a penalty shoot-out victory over Chelsea in the final.

#2 Lionel Messi – Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain

After 17 trophy-laden seasons at FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi has joined Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

The transition hasn’t been easy, with the Argentine struggling to put on a show for his new employers in Paris. His goals (six goals) never really took off at PSG, but he established himself as the second best creator (behind his teammate Kylian Mbappé) in Ligue 1, with 14 assists.

In the Champions League, Messi was the Parisians’ best player in the group stage, scoring five goals in as many appearances. He was, however, very disappointing in the Champions League Round of 16 against Real Madrid.

Although he failed to live up to expectations in his first season at PSG, Messi showed his best side with his country, Argentina.

At the end of the 2021-22 season, Messi joined the Albiceleste for the ‘Finalissima’ against European champions Italy. He provided two assists in Argentina’s 3-0 victory over the Azzurri in the final.

A few days later, Argentina faced Estonia in a friendly match and won a landslide 5-0 victory. Their captain Messi scored all five goals.

#1 Vinicius Junior – Brazil and Real Madrid

Real Madrid left winger Vinicius Junior was by far the most improved player in Europe in the 2021-22 season.

Devoid of the hesitation in front of goal of previous seasons, Vinicius has emerged as a complete striker under Carlo Ancelotti. He has helped the Whites with goals and assists throughout the season.

Last season, Vinicius Junior continued to dazzle his opponents with his blistering speed and stunning dribbling. He regularly burst into the box from the left, combined effortlessly with Karim Benzema, and finished the season with 22 goals and 20 assists in 52 games in all competitions.

Ahead of his blistering 2021-22 campaign, Vinicius had just 14 goals and 23 assists to his name in 114 appearances for Real Madrid in all competitions.

The 21-year-old’s most significant contribution came in the Champions League final against Liverpool, where he netted the only goal that lifted Madrid to their 14th league title.

Without his 30 La Liga goals (17 goals and 13 assists), Real Madrid would have struggled to win the Spanish Premier League.

Advertising