Neymar 5th, CR7 2nd, Hazard 4th… the 7 players who have received the most man of the match awards since 2009

The title of man of the match is quite self-explanatory. It is awarded to the player who has had the most impact on the pitch for 90 minutes.

The number of man of the match trophies won by a player can be a good indicator to measure the effectiveness of a player in a team.

These days, fans and pundits are obsessed with goals and assists, but sometimes those numbers can be misleading. It is not necessary for a player to have found the back of the net or to have helped a team-mate to score a goal to make the difference for his team.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the seven players who have won the most Man of the Match awards since 2009.

#7 Harry Kane – 79 man of the match awards (21% of matches)

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers of his generation. Although his trophy cabinet is rather empty, there’s no denying the England striker’s individual brilliance. Since 2009, Kane has won 79 man of the match awards in 383 matches.

He is a versatile centre-forward whose qualities as a playmaker are roughly equivalent to those of a finisher. He is the captain of the England national team and the Three Lions are hoping Kane can inspire them for a long run at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#6 Robert Lewandowski – 86 man of the match awards (17% of games)

Robert Lewandowski picked up his second consecutive European Golden Boot last season after scoring 35 goals in the Bundesliga. The Poland international is arguably the best marksman on the planet right now and he’s an elite finisher.

He joined FC Barcelona from Bayern Munich earlier this summer and came into his own last Sunday (August 21) with a brace in FC Barcelona’s 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad. Lewandowski has won 86 man of the match awards since 2009.

#5 Neymar Jr. – 87 man of the match awards (28% of matches)

Neymar Jr. is one of the most skilled footballers of all time. The Brazilian striker is a joy to watch with his silky dribbling, link-up play and incredible vision. He is also one of the most technically gifted forwards of all time and his set piece abilities are also exemplary.

Throughout his career, Neymar has made the difference, both at club and nationally. The 30-year-old started the new season with a bang, scoring seven goals and providing six assists in just four appearances in all competitions for PSG.

He has won 87 man of the match awards since 2009.

#4 Eden Hazard – 100 Man of the Match awards (19% of matches)

Eden Hazard has been absolutely phenomenal at club and national level over the past decade. His contributions have dwindled considerably over the past two seasons as he has struggled with injuries and fitness issues.

At the top of his game, Hazard was one of the most complete strikers in Europe. He was strong on the ball and could get around defenses all day. Hazard is also a very intelligent footballer and a force to be reckoned with in the attacking third.

The Real Madrid player has won 100 Man of the Match awards since 2009.

#3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 116 man of the match awards (26% of matches)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a phenomenal striker. He played for some of Europe’s biggest clubs and although he had something of a journeyman career, he is revered at almost every club he played at.

Ibrahimovic won the Serie A title with AC Milan last season aged 40. Ibrahimovic has won 116 man of the match awards since 2009.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo – 175 man of the match awards (30% of games)

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest footballers of all time. The Portuguese icon is the top scorer in men’s international football with 117 goals to his name. The 37-year-old currently plays for Manchester United and received the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award last season.

Ronaldo has won six Champions Leagues in his career and is also the competition’s all-time top scorer. He has won 175 man of the match awards since 2009.

#1 Lionel Messi – 306 man of the match awards (52% of games)

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or seven times. The legendary Argentine striker is arguably the greatest footballer of all time. He is almost unstoppable on the ball and is one of the most complete players to have put on a pair of cleats.

Messi has won 306 man-of-the-match awards in 584 appearances since 2009. He has been named man of the match in 52% of the matches he has played in that period.

