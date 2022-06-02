Neymar 5th, Messi 3rd, De Bruyne 6th… the 7 best players in Europe this season (2021-22)

The 2021-22 season ended at the end of May. This campaign has been exciting in many ways.

The title races in the Premier League and Serie A were heated until the last day of the season. Real Madrid have won spectacular victories on their way to the Champions League.

Several top European teams have stumbled along the way, while others have distinguished themselves with memorable seasons.

While we’ve seen plenty of new stars emerge onto the scene, some of the stalwarts have only gone on to prove they’re the cream of the crop.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the seven best players in Europe this season according to ratings (2021-22).

#7 Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) – 7.64

Christopher Nkunku has had a sensational season with RB Leipzig this year. The Frenchman operates almost like a false nine for the Bundesliga club. But his movement and instincts suit a striker and the 24-year-old can be an elusive presence in the final third.

He scored 20 goals and 13 assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances in the 2021-22 season. Nkunku has attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs after what has been nothing short of a standout season for him.

#6 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) – 7.64

Manchester City have once again won the Premier League title against a fiercely competitive Liverpool side.

Several of their players have been firing on all cylinders, but Kevin De Bruyne has once again made the difference this year.

The Belgium international has been at his best in the second half of the season.

He started coming into the penalty area a lot more often and also ruled the game with the kind of authority we’ve only seen in some of the best players in history.

De Bruyne has scored 15 goals and provided 8 assists in 30 Premier League appearances. He was also named Premier League ‘Best Player of the Season’.

#5 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain) – 7.65

Neymar Jr. has missed almost three months of action this year due to various injuries and form issues. He was even booed by PSG fans after the knockout round of the Champions League against Real Madrid.

But Neymar again proved his worth at the end of the season. He changed his style and played high quality football that was very enjoyable to watch.

In 22 Ligue 1 appearances, Neymar has scored 13 goals and provided 6 assists.

#4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) – 7.69

It’s a bit strange to see Karim Benzema in fourth position in this list as he has simply been superior to the others during the season in all competitions. Benzema has been phenomenal for Real Madrid this year and had the best campaign of his career on an individual level.

Not only did he lead Real Madrid’s triumphant run in La Liga, but he also produced stunning performances that propelled him to European glory.

Benzema has registered 27 goals and 12 assists in 32 La Liga appearances this season.

#3 Lionel Messi – 7.77

Lionel Messi had a somewhat disappointing first season in Ligue 1 by his own standards. This assertion would be erroneous if we evaluated it according to the criteria of ordinary mortals. Sure, Messi hasn’t scored many goals this season, but he’s done well as the creator behind the prolific Kylian Mbappé.

Messi has scored six goals and provided 14 assists in 26 Ligue 1 appearances this season. He finished second in the Ligue 1 assists chart this season and will be motivated to silence his critics next season.

#2 Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) – 7.89

Robert Lewandowski continues to be the most prolific striker in Europe’s top five leagues. The Polish international has just signed a brilliant new season on an individual level.

The Bavarians will be disappointed to have been eliminated in the Champions League quarter-finals by Villarreal when they were considered one of the favorites. Lewandowski has done a good job in all competitions and has been almost unstoppable in the Bundesliga this season.

In 34 appearances in the German first division this season, he has scored 35 goals and provided three assists.

#1 Kylian Mbappe – 8.04

Kylian Mbappé, who recently renewed his contract with PSG until 2025, has had another exceptional campaign. He has well and truly established himself as football’s next big revelation and has been a treat to watch on the pitch this season.

The 23-year-old has terrorized opponents with his speed, movement, trickery, composure and finishing this season. To put it simply, Mbappe was miles away from his peers in the French top flight in terms of productivity and quality.

In 35 appearances, he has scored 28 goals and provided 17 assists, which makes him the best striker around. He also won the Ligue 1 Player of the Season award for the third consecutive season.

