Neymar 6th, Messi 4th… the 7 best players in Ligue 1 this season (2021-22)

After an exciting 2020-21 season where the title race went all the way, Paris Saint-Germain have fought their way to the Ligue 1 title this season.

They took it back from last season’s champions Lille, finishing the season with a 15-point lead over second-place Olympique Marseille.

Star-studded Paris Saint-Germain dominate the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season

PSG massively strengthened their squad last summer and their triumphant domestic run was predicted by most pundits. Marseille moved from fifth to second this year while Monaco retained their third place.

Meanwhile, French giants Lyon have dropped four places since last season to end the campaign in a modest eighth place. St-Etienne, Metz and Bordeaux were relegated to Ligue 2.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the seven best players of the 2021-22 season.

#7 Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco)

AS Monaco captain Wissam Ben Yedder is sharper than ever in front of goal this season. He was one of AS Monaco’s best players and finished the season as the league’s second top scorer.

Before Monaco’s last game of the season against Nice, Ben Yedder had scored a goal for every three shots in the league. It was the best ratio of any player in Europe’s top five leagues. The 31-year-old has also bagged five assists.

The captain has led by example this season and played a huge role in Monaco securing a Champions League spot.

#6 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

After missing much of the season with a knee injury, Neymar made a resounding comeback in February. Although he struggled to impose his authority on the games initially, once he calmed down he was back to his best.

The Brazil international has scored 13 goals and provided six assists in 22 Ligue 1 appearances this season. He activated the style in the latter stages of the campaign and was an absolute treat to watch alongside Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

#5 Aurelien Tchouameni (AS Monaco)

Aurélien Tchouameni quickly established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in Europe. According to ESPN, he has attracted interest from top European clubs, with Real Madrid and Liverpool being the most important of them.

Tchouameni has been a mainstay in midfield for Philippe Clément’s team. He has made more interceptions (101) than any other Ligue 1 player this season. That’s 22 more than Boubakar Kouyate, who comes second on the list and it says a lot about the 22-year-old’s game-reading abilities.

He has also scored three goals and provided two assists in 35 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

#4 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi has had a rather disappointing debut season in Ligue 1 by his own high standards. Can’t blame PSG for expecting the Argentina international to score a host of goals. However, Messi ended the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season with just six goals to his name.

However, his game continues to be elite. According to FBRef, he ranks first in progressive passes, through balls, passes in the box, assists per 90 and numegs in Ligue 1 this term. It shows how good Messi has been at creating chances for PSG this season.

#3 Benjamin Bourigeaud (Rennes)

Rennes midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud had the best season of his career this season. He is by far the most improved player in Ligue 1 and surprised everyone with his movement, vision and link-up play.

Bourigeaud has hit double the goals and assists this season, scoring 11 times and setting up another 12 in 38 Ligue 1 appearances. The Frenchman’s delivery from the flanks has already been compared to that of David Beckham.

Bourigeaud has been extremely consistent for Rennes this season and has started each of their 38 league games this season. He was unstoppable and outplayed Martin Terrier and Nayef Aguerd, who had excellent campaigns themselves.

#2 Dimitri Payet (Olympic Marseille)

At 35, Dimitri Payet should be at the twilight of his career, but he has just pulled the curtain on one of the best campaigns of all time. Payet has made the difference for Marseille on many occasions this season, thanks to his exemplary technique and his inventiveness on the ball.

The French midfielder was a joy to watch. Payet ranks first for the most shot-creating actions (188) in Ligue 1 this season. He has also recorded 220 progressive runs, which ranks him ninth among all Ligue 1 players this season. The 35-year-old is second only to Messi for the most accurate balls (20) played in Ligue 1 this season.

Payet also played 70 passes in the final third and was only bettered by Benjamin Bourigeaud and Lionel Messi. Payet has scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 31 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe has operated on a whole new level this season. The French striker was widely tipped to leave PSG this summer but has now turned around and extended his contract with them until 2025.

This is great news for the French giants as Mbappe has shown in the 2021-22 season why he is indeed football’s next big thing. He has scored 28 goals and provided 19 assists in 35 Ligue 1 appearances this season.

He is the top scorer and assistor in the French top flight. Mbappe has also recorded the most shots on target (60) in Ligue 1. He also ranks first for most players dribbled past (111) in the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Mbappe also tops the table of the most progressive litters with 333 to his credit.

