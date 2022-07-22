Entertainment

Neymar already conquered by Galtier and more than ever left to stay

The Brazilian does not think (at all) of leaving Paris.

Neymar on the way out? A priori, this is not the will of the 30-year-old Brazilian international. Not at all to believe UOL Sports , who tells us that “Ney” is already seduced by the speech and the way of thinking of his new coach, Christophe Galtier. He is also convinced, based on these exchanges, of the fact that he “will have new responsibilities in the field“. “The Brazilian does not hide that the priority of the year is the World Cup in Qatar. But to get there, you have to be good at PSG“, we add. In any case, the suitors do not seem to be scrambling to attract the former Barcelonan, under contract until 2027…

The future of Neymar Jr has been at the heart of everyone’s attention since the start of the summer and the shift made by the management of the capital club, all in rigor, with Christophe Galtier and Luis Campos in charge. The statements of Nasser Al-Khelaïfi did not really help to stifle the rumours, on the contrary… But it should be remembered that Galtier expressed his desire to keep the old nugget of Santos. And this, several times.

