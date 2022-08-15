Neymar and Bruna Biancardi it’s over, the influencer confirms!

Zapping Goal! soccer club PSG – GOAL INFO! : Appointment for “SMS”

If Neymar Jr has found the joy of living at PSG and this is reflected in his performances on the ground, the Brazilian has also experienced major upheavals in his private life this summer. Indeed, when we thought he was posed with the beautiful Bruna Biancardi, “Ney” is once again ironed in the camp of “singles”.

Bruna busts gossip over Neymar’s alleged infidelity

Denying that her announcement was linked to a “betrayal” of Neymar, the model and influencer confirmed that there was nothing left with the PSG player: “I have always been very involved in my thing, you know, but since they gossip all the time, I prefer to mention here that I haven’t been in a relationship for a while. Neymar unfaithful? Don’t believe everything that appears there. I love him very much and all his family. Please stop involving my name. Thank you, ”said the 25-year-old beauty.

The first alerts of the break between Neymar and the second Bruna of his life arrived on July 3, the Brazilian striker having discreetly removed his engagement ring.