Neymar and especially Messi have already scored points with Galtier

James16 mins ago
The new era of PSG begins at 5 p.m. The first friendly of the summer against Quevilly-Rouen (L2) should make it possible to learn more about the players who will not take part in the summer tour in Japan (from Saturday to July 25), punctuated by three friendly matches. A dozen players should be dismissed.

Few clues filter on the group brought to take the plane tomorrow, but it should concern a reduced workforce: less than 25 players would be summoned. This friendly match will also allow us to know a little more about Christophe Galtier’s playing intentions. The 3-5-2 will be the preferred entertainment. With what game principles? At what level should the block be fixed? And with what precise position for the stars?

According to L’Équipe, Lionel Messi has appeared concerned and on his feet in recent days in training. The Argentinian striker had already scored points with the new PSG staff when he returned from vacation last week along with the other components of the South American colony. Including Neymar, “whose return was viewed favorably” by club management.

Ten days after the formalization of his appointment, Christophe Galtier will sit for the first time on the PSG bench (5 p.m., behind closed doors) during a highly anticipated first friendly match against Quevilly-Rouen (L2). With Lionel Messi in shape?

