Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi in sunny Miami
Neymar Jr. and Bruna Biancardi spin the perfect love. The Brazilian soccer player was pictured alongside his girlfriend in Miami on Wednesday. The couple were staying at the celebrity-favorite Hotel Fontainebleau and were spotted around the property’s pool with friends. For the occasion, the Paris Saint-Germain star wore a black T-shirt and shorts. A diamond chain, sunglasses and a cap accessorized her outfit. The 27-year-old influencer opted for a large white shirt, revealing her black bikini.
On his Instagram “story”, the footballer wanted to share some excerpts from this moment with his fans. “Squad in Miami”, he wrote on a first snapshot. On a video, he performs, with his friends, a little choreography on “Tchuco Nela” by MC Rogerinho and Wesley Safadao.
Last April, Neymar formalized his romance with Bruna Biancardi by posting a photo on his account. “The day is yours but the gift is ours. So happy to have you in my life. I love you,” captioned the 30-year-old football star. A few days later, the young woman had published a snapshot of her and her lover, captioned with a simple “I love you”.