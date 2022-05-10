Neymar and his whining, Ludovic Obraniak says basta

Paris Saint-Germain swept Lorient this Sunday evening at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1. Neymar Jr will have scored twice, well helped by Kylian Mbappé.

Paris Saint-Germain easily beat Lorient in Ligue 1 this Sunday evening at the Parc des Princes. The capital club was able to take advantage once again of the XXL talent of Kylian Mbappé, author of two goals and three assists. The world champion notably gave two to Neymar Jr. The Brazilian gave him a good score, punctuated by a rediscovered collective spirit. At the end of the match, the former Barça indicated that the elimination against Real Madrid in the Champions League had been a trauma for the players, as much or even more than for the supporters. A statement that does not at all endorse Ludovic Obraniak, frustrated by the words of the Brazilian from PSG.

Ludovic Obraniak puts Neymar back in place

On the set of La Chaine L’Equipe, the consultant has indeed pushed a rant on the subject. “I have always liked the player a lot, a little less the man. He strayed between his statements and his Netflix series. Between what he says and what he really is, there is a gray area. Did he do everything to go further? To me, his statements are whining. He always poses as a victim”, in particular indicated Ludovic Obraniak, who no longer wants to believe the statements of Neymar, who according to him has not done everything to make a success of his season under the colors of Paris Saint-Germain. During the next day of Ligue 1, the star auriverde and his partners will be on the move on the lawn of Clermont. Mauricio Pochettino’s men would be well advised to recover during their travels in order to avoid a few cold sweats at the end of the season.