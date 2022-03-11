Neymar and Lionel Messi criticism of Jérôme Rothen PSG legend in Champions League 2022 | Champions League

Reactions keep comingelimination of Paris Saint-Germain at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League. Criticism against the Parisian team, which came to have the key 2-0 in its favor, are increasingly harsh.

In this opportunity, one of the legends of the club pointed hard against Neymar Jr and Lionel Messiwhom he tried to “mercenaries” for his lack of contribution in the second leg.

In dialogue with ‘RMC Sport’, Jérôme Rothen blamed the South American figures for the historic elimination in the round of 16: He assured that the signing of the Argentine has been disappointing due to his influence on the field and highlighted Kylian Mbappé as the only one who tried something different. “I will attack the other two, the two mercenaries,” he sentenced.

“Those responsible for this defeat are Neymar and Messi! It is up to them to shoulder their responsibilities. When Leonardo recruits these guys and puts them there, they are the stars of the club. they get paid for it”, pointed out the former midfielder.

Rothen, who visited the PSG jersey from 2004 to 2009, had no compassion for Lío: “It is a fraud since it arrived. I’m ashamed to talk about Leo Messi like that, but it’s the reality. The guy enters the field, they tell me that he made an effort in the substitution to recover the ball. Are you kidding me or what? He made an effort from 10 meters”.

The words towards Ney were even harsher due to the time he has been in France: “The other lost all the balls. I say the other because it bothers me a lot to mention his name. Since he is there it is a joke. He is in less than 50% of PSG games. And when he’s there, we make excuses for him”.

The one who was saved was Mbappé, author of the two goals scored by the French team in the tie and who had another two canceled at the Bernabéu. “He is the only one who was dangerous in both games”, he concluded.