Neymar and Marquinhos selected with Brazil

There are only two small matches left in the PSG before concluding its 2021-2022 fiscal year. An exercise inevitably strewn with disappointments with the disillusions experienced in Champions League and in National Cups. It will therefore be time to look at next season and the off-season transfer window. Nevertheless, some players will have an appointment with their respective selections. This is particularly the case of Neymar Jr and of Marquinhos.

Indeed, the two Parisians, pillars within their national team, will take part, unsurprisingly, in the next international break with the Brazil. This day, Titus unveiled his group. Auriverdes players will face the South Korea to Seoul on June 2, then facing the Japan on the Tokyo side June 6. At last, Neymar Jr and his teammates do not yet know their third opponent, theArgentina having declined the friendly meeting in Australia to melbourne.

The Brazilian group retained by tite

Alisson, Ederson, Weverton – Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Alex Telles, Guilherme Arana, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Magalhaes – Casemiro, Fabinho, Fred, Bruno Guimaraes, Paqueta, Coutinho, Danilo, Neymar, Richarlison, Raphina , Rodrigo, Vinicius Jr, Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, Matheus Cunha.