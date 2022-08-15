“Neymar and Mbappé? It’s good that they settled it internally ” – Canal Supporters PSG 24-7

This Saturday, the PSG imposed itself with style against the Montpellier HSC on the score of 5-2. In great shape since the beginning of the exercise, Neymar Jr delighted everyone with a superb double. For its part, Kylian Mbappe also went there from his goal for his return. But in addition to this positive picture, a black point has been coming back with insistence for several hours: the attitude of the former Monegasque and the small altercation with the ney at the time of the second penalty. Therefore, many fear an open conflict between the two men. Invited to speak on this subject at the microphone of RMC, Matthew Bodmer presented his analysis of the situation.

” This is not a problem “

“I’m not sure they’ll be able to get along, but that doesn’t bother me. As I have already said, I played in certain clubs where players did not say hello all year round. But as long as you have a common goal and you enter the field to wet the shirt, it’s no problem. (…) It’s good that they settled it quickly internally. Now, anything that touches PSG from near or far, it makes a lot of talk. We were impatiently awaiting the return of Kylian Mbappé to see the three attackers together. Finally, it was perhaps not up to what we expected. There have been some behaviors from Kylian Mbappé for various reasons, and everyone falls on the PSG“, regretted the former player of the PSG in the show Rothen Ignites.