Neymar and Messi at the height of their complicity, Mbappé chambered for his individualism

Will we one day see the MNM trio totally in phase on the same evening? The question begins to be legitimate, as a gap seems to persist between the three Parisian attackers. After a first season of cohabitation during which Kylian Mbappé has always been radiant or almost, unlike Neymar and Lionel Messi, systematically in bad shape or injured, we have been witnessing the opposite at times for a few weeks.

This observation was even brilliant on Sunday evening at Parc OL, during a new success (0-1) for PSG marked by the complicity of the two former Barça artists. It’s simple, five minutes were enough for them to turn the head of a Lyon defense totally powerless in the face of their talent and spontaneity. A delicious one-two, after an interminable sequence of 22 passes, recalled the exceptional ability of Neymar (decisive passer) and Lionel Messi (scorer and most prominent player on Sunday) to overflow and mystify a team in having fun.

Thiago Mendes extinguishes Kylian Mbappé

“Everyone knows their qualities,” says Nordi Mukiele, the only Parisian to have stopped in the mixed zone at Décines. They were very good tonight, even the trio. The former Leipzig player therefore discreetly wanted to hang up Kylian Mbappé with the great architects of PSG’s victory in the Rhône, despite an excellent Anthony Lopes. It’s a good attempt, but he broke his teeth all evening on Thiago Mendes, who had just crashed against the Lorientans Ouattara and Moffi, as well as the Monegasque Embolo, before signing “his reference match” (dixit Anthony Lopes) to the marking of the Parisian star.

As against Juve, when he zapped an obvious pass for the entire Parc des Princes in the direction of Neymar (2-0, 51st), the 23-year-old striker fell back into his ways, Sunday in Décines. We play the 76th minute and PSG is still at the mercy of a return from Lyon (1-0), when “Kyky” arrives on the left wing. A golden pass angle then opens on the right for his friend Achraf Hakimi, who sows Nicolas Tagliafico and is certainly not in an offside position. Oops, the striker of the Blues lowers his head and rushes to challenge Thiago Mendes, on whom he stumbles again in one against one. A frankly cataclysmic choice for once which earned him to be mocked from all sides on social networks.

2nd time this season when Mbappé plays it solo while his teammate is much better placed pic.twitter.com/Asz5eN3CeK — ً (@labappance) September 18, 2022

“Neymar has an irreproachable behavior”

And this with the support a video from Prime Video dating from last season, which shows an attacking Kylian Mbappé in the corridor of the Parc des Princes against Achraf Hakimi: “I swear to you, watch the video. It’s not enough to be sorry, give a good ball”. Given the altruism currently at half mast of the Parisian number 7, this unusual sequence captured by Prime Video comes back to him like a boomerang. The Parc OL episode almost cost a lot, since in the process, Malo Gusto and Moussa Dembélé almost equalized, with Lyon’s biggest chance of the second period at stake (0-1, 76th).

Meanwhile, Christophe Galtier prefers to highlight Neymar’s efforts in this “great match” delivered by PSG according to him: “It was important to be much more compact, and in this sense, it’s a great performance from Neymar. Ney gave a lot of balance in the defensive withdrawal, and that made the team more coherent”. Not really innocent praise, since the Brazilian was very chafouin, when he was replaced, five minutes from the end on Sunday: “He came out in my opinion a little flushed, a little angry, disappointed. It’s normal, and he has an irreproachable behavior. We can’t wait to see the Parisian coach’s next sequences of tightrope walking, in press conferences, to spare the egos of his three star attackers.