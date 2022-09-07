Neymar and Messi openly criticized after PSG-Juventus

The two big stars of PSG, Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi were attacked head-on yesterday just after the clash in the Champions League against Juventus.

If Christophe Galtier’s team made a very good copy in the first period, everything was not perfect for the Champions of France, and two players focused the anger of Daniel Riolo and Jérôme Rothen, not only for what they did for 90 minutes against Juventus. Because, once again, Lionel Messi and Neymar did not go to greet the Parisian supporters after the end of the match. A negative attitude since the start of the season, and which is obviously linked to the whistles and insults of last season. What make the two men of RMC scream.

Present at the Parc des Princes, Jérôme Rothen confided his desolation at the attitude of the two PSG stars. “The public at the Parc responded, and for the last five minutes they pushed hard for PSG to hold this result. And I noticed that there are 8 players who went to greet the supporters, and as always since the start of the season there was no Neymar and Lionel Messi, it’s not normal (…) Neymar , his status allows him to exist more than some, and to earn much more. The obligation is to be good and to observe every gesture, “said the former Parisian player, who quickly received the support of Daniel Riolo.

The journalist was not tender in particular with the number 10 of the PSG which he does not carry in his heart.

“Neymar, if he was whistled, it’s because he deserved it, he doesn’t have to do that. There he is good, and although he takes advantage of it and goes to see the public. It is not possible to have an attitude like that, it does not exist in any club. The leaders of PSG must oblige and impose on him to do so. Without the supporters, he is nothing at all. Remember that at the last transfer window, no one wanted him in Europe, “said Daniel Riolo.

On Messi, Jérôme Rothen wants the seven-time Ballon d’Or to be seriously questioned, or else the Pulga could quickly have to taste the sidelines very regularly.

“Lionel Messi, when he has the ball at his feet, he knows how to do everything. But at PSG he is not the only star as he was at Barça. So either he makes more effort and it lasts what it takes during a match, we don’t ask him to be on top for 90 minutes. But, he has no right to be outside the collective during a match. Him, sometimes he looks at the others, without making any effort to withdraw for the collective. I say it, Lionel Messi is a weak link for this team and Christophe Galtier must make quick and radical decisions if he wants this team to continue to progress as Kylian Mbappé demands, ”warned the RMC consultant.

Advertising