Neymar and the difficulties of Messi

Media365 editorial staff, published on Monday, May 30, 2022 at 9:20 a.m.

Neymar gave an amazing explanation to justify Lionel Messi’s complicated first season at PSG.

Flamboyant during his years at Barça, Lionel Messi was much less so during his first season at PSG. The Argentinian has been average with the Ile-de-France team and the numbers bear witness to this as he has only scored 11 goals in all competitions. A face unworthy of a player of his rank.

Neymar points to PSG’s style

Many reasons have been put forward by observers to explain this poor form of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or. Called to judge the exercise of his teammate, Neymar also mentioned the most obvious. But, on the other hand, he also highlighted a lack of complicity with part of the team and which according to him had a lot to do with the insufficient performance of the Pulga. “Leo spent many years at Barcelona, ​​it’s hard to adapt. It’s difficult to change teams and cities. In addition, he does not come alone, but with his family. The language is also different. It’s a lot of disturbing things. There is also the style of play of the team, with players who do not understand the way he plays. So all of that is detrimental,” he said on Canal+.

The Brazilian then assured that his friend did not give up. There is a common desire to bounce back and achieve better things in the coming season. “Léo, Kylian and I are players who are always judged on their performance, their statistics, their titles won, on everything. We know our responsibilities and that’s why we always try to do our best,” concluded the former Barcelona player.