Neymar asks for the vote for the president: “It would be wonderful. Bolsonaro, re-elected; Brazil, champion and everyone happy” | International

The Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, has scored a point this Saturday eight days before the second round of the elections. The soccer player Neymar, idol of the Brazilian team, and the president have participated hand in hand in a live broadcast on YouTube, he has asked for the vote for him and encouraged the youth to vote for him. “The World Cup is close. Everything would be wonderful. Bolsonaro, re-elected; Brazil, champion and everyone is happy”, declared the crack of Paris Saint-Germain from the French capital during an informal chat in which they discussed the World Cup, to be held in Qatar in November, and the close presidential elections on the 30th. One million Internet users followed him live.

It is a clever move by the candidate who in the last three weeks has been closing the gap with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who got six million votes from him three Sundays ago. They are already in the field of technical draw. With Neymar, Bolsonaro has inaugurated a live that will last 22 hours, in reference to the number that must be typed to vote for him. Stars from other fields, candidates and ministers will pass through there.

Neymar expressed his support for him in the first round. But this time it has been during a conversation of almost half an hour live with the president of the extreme right. His campaign team will take from that exchange of mutual praise, praise of freedom and reference to values ​​(conservative, of course), countless clips with which to flood social networks in the last week of the campaign. Without a doubt, it will be a help to attract young voters, who prefer Lula, according to polls. She has even sang the chorus of a rap live again with instructions to vote for Bolsonaro in the electronic ballot boxes that triumphs on TikTok and among his faithful.

The footballer has revealed the reason that has led him to make public his support for the president’s re-election: “He supported me in the most difficult moment,” he said without further detailing. He is surely referring to 2019, when he was accused of rape by a woman and Bolsonaro immediately came out in his defense, a case that was closed due to lack of evidence. He has now returned the favor.

The Brazilian is being judged these days in Barcelona in relation to his signing by Barça.

